400 euros in savings for one of the best teams on the market

When we go looking for the best of the best when it comes to gaming hardware, we have historically opted for desktop computers. However, nowadays it is much more worthwhile in certain cases to opt for portable equipment. even if we don’t need the portability they offer, which has always been their best asset. Thanks to the fact that this sector has not suffered the same problems of overpricing and stock, making us find interesting offers every two times three.

Dell Alienware m15 R6 – Ordenador Portátil Gaming de 15.6” Full HD 165 Hz (Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, AlienFX, Windows 11) Negro, Teclado RGB QWERTY Español

If, as we say, we are looking for the best of the best in gaming laptops, both in raw power and in construction and finishes, the Dell Alienware are among the options best valued by the gaming community. And now we can take home this beast of gaming on sale and touching its historical low for 1,999 euros on Amazon. Which means a reduction of no less than 400 euros that is difficult to miss if our budget allows it.





Dell is a laptop manufacturer with a strong presence within the business sector. But it does not prevent it from also offering us great gaming equipment such as those of its Alienware family. This one, the m15 R6, It has everything we ask of a high-end gaming laptop, both in design and hardware. And it allows us to play whatever we want in ultra graphic quality and high frame rates per second with a great user experience.

Inside it contains a highly coveted next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which offers us great performance even with active ray tracing and DLSS. In addition to a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. Its screen is 15.6 inches with 1080p resolution and, eye, 165 Hz. And it also includes Windows 11 as standard, so nothing is left out.