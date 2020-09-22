4000 cases of corona and 64 deaths per million population in India, the country’s recovery rate is more than 80 percent

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that a record 1,01,468 people in India have beaten the corona virus in one day and the number of people recovering from the epidemic has now increased to about 4.5 million. With this, the rate of healthy people has increased to 80.86 percent. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, said that the number of recovery cases in India has exceeded 44 lakh 90 thousand. This is the largest number in the world. The country’s recovery rate has exceeded 80 percent. More than 1 lakh recoveries have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. Also Read – These seven states severely affected by Corona, PM Modi to hold review meeting with Chief Ministers

He said that till now we have done 6.5 crore tests and last Saturday we had 12 lakh tests in one day. The ministry said, "We had done 1 crore tests till 7 July. It took the country 27 days to reach the 1 crore to 3 crore test. Meanwhile, we moved from 1100 labs to 1300 labs. " He told that if we look at the cases per 10 lakh population, we have around 4000 Kovid cases here, still in many countries this number is near 20000. We have 64 deaths per 10 lakh population, in other countries it is more than 500-600.

According to the ministry, the number of people who have been cured by defeating the Kovid-19 epidemic in the country has now increased to 44,97,867 and 79 percent of them are in nine states and one union territory – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha. , Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab. Maharashtra continues to be on the cusp of recovering people from the epidemic and in this state more than 32 thousand people (31.5 percent) have been cured in a day. At the same time, more than 10 thousand people are cured in Andhra Pradesh in a day.

The ministry said, “For the last four days, a large number of people are recovering. India’s significant achievement in recovering the maximum number of people has made it the top country in the world in this matter. “It said that the large number of people beating the epidemic is evidence that the leadership of the center is pro-active Steps and gradual strategy of ‘investigation, detection and treatment’ are being successful. The ministry said that effective medical management and treatment protocols issued by the central government have been updated from time to time in accordance with the new medical and scientific evidence.

It said that the central government has also allowed rational use of ‘research methods’ like ‘remadecivir’, ‘plasma’ and ‘tocilizumab’. Steps such as high-flow oxygen, ‘non-invasive ventilation’ and the use of steroids and blood thinners have resulted in higher rates of recovery for Kovid-19 patients. The Ministry said that in mild cases, home isolation and its monitoring, and measures like improvement in ambulance services have also helped in effective covid management.

According to the Health Ministry data, 75,083 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in India in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of cases of infection so far in the country has increased to 55,62,663. With the death of 1,053 patients in this period, the death toll from the epidemic has increased to 88,935.

