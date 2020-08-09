41 more deaths from Kovid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, 4687 new cases confirmed

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, 41 more Kovid-19 patients have died during the last 24 hours. At the same time, 4,687 more people have been confirmed to be infected with Corona virus during this period. Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Amit Mohan Prasad said on Sunday that 41 more people have been killed by the Corona virus during the last 24 hours in the state. So far 2,069 people have died due to this virus in the state. Also Read – Kerala plane crash: Co-pilot Akhilesh leaves pregnant wife, mother to be made in 10-15 days

Amit Mohan Prasad said that 4,687 new patients of Kovid-19 have come up in the state during this period. At present, the total number of patients under treatment in the state is 47,890 and so far 72,650 people have recovered and gone home.

Prasad said that till a month ago, where the death rate of Kovid-19 was three percent in the state, there has been a lot of improvement in it and now it has come down to 1.68 percent. He said that 99,878 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. So far, 31,18,567 samples have been tested in the state.