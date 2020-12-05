41st Blue Dragon Film Awards Shares Details About Ceremony Including Performers And Red Carpet Event

The 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards are scheduled to happen on December 11.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this 12 months’s ceremony can have a number of security measures in place. Set to happen in Paradise Metropolis in Incheon, the ceremony shall be “ontact,” that means that there shall be no dwell viewers within the area. Nevertheless, a multiscreen shall be arrange close to the stage in order that followers can cheer on their stars by a video display screen.

There shall be a restrict on the variety of folks allowed within the constructing to adjust to social distancing pointers. There may also be temperature checks, set up of hand sanitizer dispensers, and sterilization of the occasion area. For the actors attending the ceremony, the same old viewers seats shall be changed with small tables, with a small variety of folks seated at every desk. There may also be clear plastic guards to separate the celebrities.

Like earlier years, the ceremony will characteristic a crimson carpet occasion and performances from particular visitors. For the primary time within the historical past of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, the crimson carpet occasion shall be broadcast dwell all around the world by the cell video platform TikTok. Announcer Park Shin Younger and GOT7’s BamBam, who’re fluent in a number of languages like Korean, English, Thai, and Japanese, would be the MCs for the crimson carpet occasion.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards at all times attracts a stellar lineup for congratulatory performances. Previous performers embody Rain, TVXQ, Marvel Ladies, KARA, IU, TWICE, MAMAMOO, and most not too long ago, SEVENTEEN. For this 12 months’s ceremony, MONSTA X, RabidAnce, and BoA have been named as performers. Joo Gained and Ivy, who’re forged members within the musical “Ghost,” are additionally reported to be making ready for a congratulatory efficiency.

The 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards shall be broadcast by SBS and Naver TV. Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok shall be internet hosting the ceremony for the third 12 months in a row. Take a look at the checklist of nominees right here!

Supply (1) (2) (3)