42 FIRs were lodged, yet security was removed, Balwant Singh’s family questioned government-administration

Balwinder Singh murder case: Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in Taran Taran, Punjab, was shot and killed on Friday. In this case, the family has blamed the government, administration and intelligence agencies for removing the security of Balwinder Singh Sandhu and attributed them to the incident. In fact, the security of Sandhu, who was fighting against terrorism, was withdrawn a few months ago, while he and his family had filed 42 FIRs for the attacks on them.

Balwinder Singh's wife Jagdish Kaur said, government, administration and intelligence agencies are responsible for this. We again demanded protection, but to no avail. Those who are supposed to consider the safety shield as status symbol were given to them. We really needed it, but were not provided.

Jagdish Kaur said, there are 42 registered FIRs of attacks on our family and countless other attacks, which are not on record. Withdrawal of security was wrong. He also sought protection for his family.

Sandhu’s wife said, ‘All the family members, I, my late husband and his brother Ranjit Singh Sandhu and his wife Balraj Kaur Sandhu are honored with Shaurya Chakra. The Center gave us this honor to fight terrorism. Both the state and central governments are responsible for the intelligence failure, as a result of which the terrorists killed my husband. ”He said that if the state government is not able to provide security to the family, then the Center should provide security.

In this case SDM Rajesh Sharma said, the security (of Balwinder Singh) security was withdrawn during Kovid-19. When suddenly the situation changed, the police department had called back the gunmen given to protect everyone. Unfortunately such an incident happened. Now three gunmen have been provided to the family.

Sandhu fought against terrorism in Punjab for many years and when Khalistani terrorism was at a peak in the state, many terrorist attacks were made on him.

Sandhu’s brother Ranjit said that on the recommendation of the Taran Taran police, the state government had withdrawn their security a year ago. He said that the whole family has been on the hit list of terrorists.

Please tell that Sandhu (62), who fought terrorism in Punjab, was shot and killed in the district on Friday. A few months ago, the government had withdrawn the security given to them. When Sandhu was in the office adjacent to his house in Bhikhiwind, the attackers on the motorcycle escaped by shooting him four bullets.