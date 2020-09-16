430 million rupees earned by the workers from the labor trains run by the workers, 63 lakh people traveled

new Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Lok Sabha that from May 1, 4,621 workers received Rs 433 crore as rent from the state governments and their representatives for running special trains. In a written reply to a question in the House, he said that between May 1 and August 31, 4,621 laborers special trains were run in the country in which 63.19 lakh people traveled. Also Read – Why Nationwide Lockdown was implemented on just 4 hours notice? The reason given by the government in the Parliament …

Earlier, the Railway Ministry had said that the state governments would pay 15 percent of the cost incurred for running the trains and 85 percent of the expenses would be borne by the railways themselves. Goyal said that the Railways did not take any fare directly from the passengers for the Shramik Special trains, but the state governments and their representatives paid it. According to him, the state governments and their representatives got Rs 433 crore as rent. Also Read – Lockdown Extension News: Will the lockdown be implemented across the country from September 25? Know what is the truth of this viral news …

Let us tell you that after the lockdown, the Central Government ran Shramik Special Train to take people trapped away from their homes. Because those who were trapped were anxious to reach their house. In many places there was a dispute about the rent collected from the people. The opposition had raised questions on the government. Also Read – Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha – Lockdown saved 78 thousand lives