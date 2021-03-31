‘4400’ Reboot at CW Casts Joseph David-Jones, Khailah Johnson

The “4400” reboot at The CW has forged Joseph David-Jones and Khaliah Johnson, Selection has realized.

The reboot was ordered to sequence at The CW in February. Within the present, 4400 ignored, undervalued, or in any other case marginalized individuals who vanished with no hint during the last hundred years are all returned straight away, having not aged a day and with no reminiscence of what occurred to them. As the federal government races to investigate the potential risk and include the story, the 4400 themselves should grapple with the truth that they’ve been returned with just a few upgrades, and the growing chance that they had been all introduced again now for a particular purpose.

David-Jones will play Rev Johnson, who was raised in a strong and prosperous church household, and disappeared within the Nineties. Whereas he’s a person of true religion and compassion, he’s accustomed to the ability and clout afforded his place. He’ll emerge as a pure chief among the many 4400.

Johnson will play LaDonna, a excessive upkeep Miami social gathering woman who disappeared on her twenty first birthday. Whereas she at first comes throughout as spoiled and vapid, she’s going to find yourself tapping into her personal potential in methods she by no means anticipated.

David-Jones is not any stranger to CW audiences, having appeared in over a dozen episodes of the community’s hit sequence “Arrow” in addition to “Legends of Tomorrow.” His characteristic credit embody “Detroit,” “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” and “Allegiant.”

He’s repped by UTA and Luber Roklin Leisure

Johnson is presently a senior at Carnegie Mellon College. She made her skilled appearing debut final summer time within the Muny’s manufacturing of “Footloose.”

She is repped by Paradigm and Perennial Leisure.

The reboot has been in improvement at The CW since 2018. Ariana Jackson will write and govt produce, with Anna Fricke and Laura Terry additionally govt producing. Erica Watson will direct and co-executive produce the pilot. CBS Studios will produce.

The unique model of “The 4400” was created by René Echevarria and Scott Peters. It featured actors like Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Conchita Campbell, and likewise served as an early starring car for Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. It ran for 4 seasons and 44 episodes on USA from 2004-2007.