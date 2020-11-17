45 crore invoices so far for not installing masks in Delhi, government gives information

Delhi Corona Updates: Mass invoices are being made in Delhi against people who violate the Corona rules. So far, 45 crore rupees have been invoiced against people who do not apply masks in Delhi. This information has been given by the Delhi government. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, ‘In the past, invoices worth Rs 45 crore have been made. Strict action will still be taken against those who do not apply masks and those who do not follow social distancing. In Chhath Puja, everyone has to get down in the pond together. If 5 people become positive then everyone will become positive. Can not take such a big risk. Also Read – Delhi Lockdown News: Corona Case Reaches Near 5 Lakhs in Delhi, Health Minister said about Lockdown…

Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, 'The third wave of Corona in Delhi is gone. The first wave came in June. After this, the second wave of Corona came in September and the third wave has come now. The peak of the third wave is gone. The positivity was 15 percent, it will not come again. I can say today, the peak of the third wave is gone. '

Health Minister Satyendar Jain denied the possibility of a lockdown in Delhi again. He said, "The lockdown that was done earlier was a learning exercise. The lesson learned from that lockdown was that the benefit to be taken from the lockdown can also be taken from the mask. '

Jain said, ‘Now the festival has gone. The crowds in the markets will be reduced, still keep a little fear and apply masks. ”On Sunday evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said,“ The number of daily Kovid-19 tests in Delhi will be increased from 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh. The Center has assured 750 ICU beds, which will be made available at the DRDO center. ‘

CM Kejriwal said, “Home Minister Amit Shah called an emergency meeting on the situation of Kovid epidemic in Delhi. After this meeting, we have received an assurance that all agencies of both the Central Government and the State Government will work together. I want to thank the Home Minister Amit Shah for his support. ‘

The CM of Delhi said, “Given the situation, the central government has assured that they will provide 750 ICU beds in the DRDO center. 250 beds will be provided on Monday, followed by 250 on Tuesday and the remaining 250 on Wednesday.

