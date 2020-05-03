45 film questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

With everybody caught indoors and the native Wetherspoons now not an possibility, for many people, the weekly pub quiz has moved to Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts and Home Social gathering.

That being mentioned, designing a spherical sounds simpler than it appears to be like and though the dearth of commute has freed up a while, you don’t essentially need to spend it trawling by way of Google for film trivia!

So we’ve achieved it for you! RadioTimes.com is right here with 40 film questions and answers that you would be able to whip out throughout your subsequent quiz session!

Questions

What 12 months was the primary Toy Story film launched in cinemas? Who directed Titanic, Avatar and The Terminator? Which three movies make up what is called the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy? Who directed Parasite – the primary foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for Greatest Image? Which Oscar-winning actress is the voice of Helen Parr (Elastigirl) in The Incredibles? Identify the 2015 film spinoff to the Rocky sequence starring Michael B. Jordan. Meryl Streep received a Greatest Actress BAFTA for which 2011 political drama? BD Wong voices Captain Li Shang within the animated musical Mulan, however which 70’s teen heartthrob offered the character’s singing voice? Which actor broke two toes while filming The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers? Identify the three films by which Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks have starred collectively. Which British actor performs Alfred Pennyworth in Joker (2019)? What’s the title of John Goodman’s character in The Huge Lebowski? Which color tablet does Neo swallow in The Matrix? Identify the composer behind the soundtracks of The Lion King, Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean. Which 2014 Seth Rogan film triggered the North Korean authorities to threaten motion towards the US? What kind of automobile does Doc Brown use as a time machine in Again To The Future? Which Disaster star makes a cameo in Deadpool 2 as Peter? Which husband-wife duo starred in 2018’s horror film A Quiet Place? Which 2019 film received the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Film this 12 months? What does Bridget Jones title her child within the film sequence’s third instalment? Who sang the theme for 2015 Bond film Spectre? In 1994 romcom 4 Weddings and a Funeral, whose funeral does the group attend? Who performs the titular function in 2018 superhero film Black Panther? Which US comic wrote and directed Get Out and Us? What’s the title of Wes Anderson’s upcoming comedy-drama starring Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet? What’s the title of the second James Bond film? What’s the title of the spell utilized by Ron and Hermoine in Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone to make their feathers fly? What occurs to Chihiro’s mother and father within the 2001 Japanese film Spirited Away? In ‘90s romcom Clueless, who performs Josh Lucas – Cher Horowitz’s ex-step-brother? What number of Academy Awards has Leonardo DiCaprio received? Which actor bought his large break enjoying a lonely schoolboy in About A Boy? For which film did Sandra Bullock win her Oscar? Cool Runnings is the story of which nation getting into a bobsleigh group into the Winter Olympics? ‘Frankly my pricey, I don’t give a rattling’ is an iconic line from which basic film? Emma Thompson made the nation cry in Love Truly – she thought her husband had purchased her a necklace, however as an alternative she acquired an album by which artist? Who changed Richard Harris as Dumbledore within the Harry Potter movies? What does Tom Hanks examine life to in Forest Gump? Which film options an iconic dance scene between Uma Thurman and John Travolta? Wherein Austin Powers film does Beyoncé make her film debut? Who does Will Ferrell play in Anchorman? In Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which Star Wars character will get a namecheck? What’s the title of Humphrey Bogart’s character in Casablanca? Who’s Alan Smithee? What was Orlando Bloom’s first film function? Which Shakespearean actor directed the primary Thor film?

Answers