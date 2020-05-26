45 music questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

Whether or not you’re on Home Occasion, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger you’re by no means removed from a quiz as of late – and they’re. an effective way to spend a night having fun with buddies (just about)… however what do you do when it’s your flip to host the quiz? You’re going to wish sensible questions that shock and delight your viewers and hold them guessing till the very finish of the video name…

They must be difficult however not so onerous that nobody ever desires to come back again to your virtual pub!

So, with that in thoughts, we’ve cooked up a fiendish music quiz for you that brings collectively all varieties of music and musical eras, so there’s one thing for everybody.

Prepared, regular, quiz.

Questions

In What 12 months did the Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain die? (a bonus level for the month) One Path got here third within the X Consider 2010 and went on to turn out to be one of many largest boy bands of all time – title the 5 unique members… (a degree for every) The next is a line from which tune? “I’m by no means gonna dance once more, Responsible ft have gotten no rhythm” What’s the title of The Beatles’ first album? At which Hertfordshire manor home did Oasis play to 250,000 individuals throughout a weekend in 1996? Which artist had a primary hit with Sledgehammer? What does the ‘O’ stand for within the band title ELO? Which mathematical image was the title of Ed Sheeran’s first album in 2011? Full the lyric from the effectively know Rihanna hit. “We discovered love in a…” In response to punk rockers Inexperienced Day, on the finish of which month would they wish to be woken up? What was Britney Spears’ first single referred to as? Reginald Kenneth Dwight is best recognized by what title? What was the title of Amy Winehouse’s second and remaining studio album launched in 2006 and reached primary in a number of international locations throughout the globe? Which band had an enormous worldwide hit album in 2002 with the report “A Rush of Blood to the Head”? Knights in White Satin was a 1967 hit for which band? Which band sang The Last Countdown? What was David Bowie’s actual surname? What number of members are there in South Korean mega boyband BTS? Which expertise present choose managed Westlife? Who sang the 1965 James Bond theme, Thunderball? Roger Taylor is the drummer through which band? Wherein 12 months did the Spice Ladies launch Wannabe? Spandau Ballet options which former EastEnders actor in its line-up? Which tune begins with the road, ‘I believed love was solely true in fairy tales’? Linger and Desires had been hits for which Irish group? Which Bob Dylan tune did Adele embrace on her first album? Which novelty act had a Christmas primary in 2000 with, ‘Can We Repair It?’ Which 80s group, that includes Phil Collins, not too long ago introduced a reunion? Over time, what number of Sugababes have there been? Which lady group had hits together with Pure Shores and By no means Ever? What’s the title of the 1957 musical jail drama starring Elvis Presley? Who grew to become the lead singer of the 90s band Forged, after serving because the bassist for the La’s? What was the title of the unique drummer for The Beatles? In what decade was American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis born? Which artist headlined Friday night time on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Pageant 2019? What was the title of Madonna’s first studio album, launched in 1983? Rockstar David Howell Evans is best recognized by what title? Full the primary line of the Invoice Withers hit: “Ain’t no sunshine …” Will.i.am is greatest recognized for performing with which hip hop group? What English county do Supergrass and Radiohead have in widespread? Which band launched a tie-in single for the live-action 2004 Thunderbirds film? Björn Once more is a tribute band for which world-famous pop group? Which famed British musician performed a wizard singer in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireplace? In what 12 months had been the hit songs Uptown Funk, Unhealthy Blood, Chandelier, Fancy, Slightly Be and Anaconda launched? What was the title of Johnny Money’s backing band all through his profession?

Answers