45 music questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

Right here’s music to the ears of anybody requested to conduct a spherical for an upcoming Home Get together, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Skype pub quiz: we’ve received you lined. You’ll be able to halt your search of questions that shock and delight your viewers in equal measure as 45 questions spanning six entire many years might be discovered under.

Not too laborious, not too difficult, the quiz under has been designed to maintain everybody entertained proper till the of the video name.

Prepared, regular, quiz!

Questions

Which English Sir has had No. l’s within the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s? Billy Corgan is the lead singer of which various rock band? Who had a No.1 hit with Ice Ice Child? Jimmy, Robert, John and John: are you able to determine this rock band from the primary names of their unique line-up? What’s the center title of Sir Paul McCartney? What number of members are there in pop group Little Combine? (bonus level for every member you possibly can title). Which well-known movie star danced (and flew) within the video to Fatboy Slim’s 2001 monitor Weapon of selection? Which 1977 hit single by the Spanish vocal duo Baccara is the best-selling single of all-time by a feminine group? In what yr did Elvis Presley die? (a bonus level for the month) In 1975 Bohemian Rhapsody was primary for 9 weeks. It was lastly knocked off the highest slot by a tune with a reputation that seems within the lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody. Title the tune and the band that ended Queen’s primary success. What was Britney Spears’ first single known as? Reginald Kenneth Dwight is best recognized by what title? What was the title of Amy Winehouse’s second and closing studio album launched in 2006 and reached primary in a number of international locations throughout the globe? Which band had an enormous worldwide hit album in 2002 with the document “A Rush of Blood to the Head”? Knights in White Satin was a 1967 hit for which band? Which band sang The Remaining Countdown? What was David Bowie’s actual surname? What number of members are there in South Korean mega boyband BTS? Which expertise present choose managed Westlife? Who sang the 1965 James Bond theme, Thunderball? Roger Taylor is the drummer by which band? Wherein yr did the Spice Women launch Wannabe? Spandau Ballet options which former EastEnders actor in its line-up? Which tune begins with the road, ‘I assumed love was solely true in fairy tales’? Linger and Goals have been hits for which Irish group? Which Bob Dylan tune did Adele embrace on her first album? Which novelty act had a Christmas primary in 2000 with, ‘Can We Repair It?’ Which 80s group, that includes Phil Collins, just lately introduced a reunion? Over time, what number of Sugababes have there been? Which lady group had hits together with Pure Shores and By no means Ever? What’s the title of the 1957 musical jail drama starring Elvis Presley? Who turned the lead singer of the 90s band Forged, after serving because the bassist for the La’s? What was the title of the unique drummer for The Beatles? In what decade was American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis born? Which artist headlined Friday evening on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Competition 2019? What was the title of Madonna’s first studio album, launched in 1983? Rockstar David Howell Evans is best recognized by what title? Full the primary line of the Invoice Withers hit: “Ain’t no sunshine …” Will.i.am is greatest recognized for performing with which hip hop group? What English county do Supergrass and Radiohead have in widespread? Which band launched a tie-in single for the live-action 2004 Thunderbirds film? Björn Once more is a tribute band for which world-famous pop group? Which famed British musician performed a wizard singer in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth? In what yr have been the hit songs Uptown Funk, Unhealthy Blood, Chandelier, Fancy, Moderately Be and Anaconda launched? What was the title of Johnny Money’s backing band all through his profession?

Answers