45 sport questions and answers for your home pub quiz

By no means earlier than has the nation been so enthused for a grand previous pub quiz however who actually desires to place within the effort to make them?

Effectively, RadioTimes.com apparently! Because the nation we’ve achieved the exhausting work so that you don’t must with a head-scratching sport quiz able to deploy on your pals, household and nearly anybody who fancies getting concerned.

From soccer to Method 1, from rugby union to snooker, we’ve acquired a bit little bit of one thing for everybody – however who will emerge victorious as your sports activities pub quiz champion?

And when you’re achieved, why not attempt our TV pub quiz, movie pub quiz, or music quiz for measurement? Plus there’s many, many extra pub quizzes out there as a part of our bumper common data pub quiz.

Sport Quiz Questions

What number of factors did Liverpool report within the 2019/20 Premier League season earlier than soccer was postponed? Title the one soccer crew to sack Sir Alex Ferguson as a supervisor. What number of occasions has Rafael Nadal received the French Open? Which crew has received extra trophies because the first Ryder Cup golf match in 1927 – USA or Nice Britain/Europe? Which worldwide crew at present sits high of the FIFA Males’s World Rankings? (April 2020) During which yr did American Soccer star Tom Brady win his first Tremendous Bowl with the New England Patriots? Who’s the one participant to have scored within the Premier League, Championship, League 1, League 2, Convention, FA Cup, League Cup, Soccer League Trophy, FA Trophy, Champions League, Europa League, Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup? Who’s the final non-British, non-German Method 1 driver to win the World Driver’s title? Eoin Morgan set the report for variety of sixes in a one-day worldwide cricket match in opposition to Afghanistan on the 2019 Cricket World Cup. What number of sixes did he hit? Which WWE celebrity did Tyson Fury wrestle in 2019? Who’s the highest scorer for the England Girls’s nationwide soccer crew? During which sport would opponents use a bit of kit often called a foil? Frankie Dettori received seven races out of seven races at which UK horse racing course in 1995? During which sport do groups compete to win the Stanley Cup? What’s Usain Bolt’s blistering 100m world report time? Which well-known soccer supervisor as soon as stated: “I wouldn’t say I used to be the very best supervisor within the enterprise. However I used to be within the high one”? Did Group GB win extra medals in complete at London 2012 or Rio 2016? The primary FIFA World Cup was held during which yr? (Bonus level for the host nation) England received the 2003 Rugby World Cup because of an iconic drop purpose from Jonny Wilkinson. What number of factors did England rating within the match? What number of MMA fights has UFC star Conor McGregor misplaced throughout his profession? Coco Gauff made headlines at Wimbledon final yr when she beat Venus Williams. How previous was Gauff? Which English Soccer League crew was given the nickname The Gasoline? What’s Muhammad Ali’s actual identify? What’s the greatest capability cricket floor in England? Full the identify of the present NBA champions: Toronto _____. Did Cristiano Ronaldo rating extra objectives or play extra video games for Actual Madrid in all competitions? Which course is The Masters golf match held? Title the three gamers to win the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot. In rugby union, who’s England Males’s all-time high attempt scorer? What number of balls are in complete are there on the desk in the beginning of a recreation of snooker? At which Olympics did Kelly Holmes win two gold medals? During which sport is 180 deemed an ideal rating? Which of those shouldn’t be an actual sport: a) footgolf b) hand rounders c) chess boxing During which sport do opponents consult with ‘catching a crab’? Which sport, performed on ice, did the nation all of the sudden grow to be obsessive about when the GB ladies’s crew received gold on the 2002 Winter Olympics? Which sport includes tucks and pikes? Who has received extra grand slam tennis titles: Serena Williams or Roger Federer? Jade Jones took home gold for Group GB within the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Which sport does she compete in? Which England footballer was famously by no means given a yellow card? The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks play which sport? In cricket, what’s the The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern methodology? Which 2012 Olympic occasion recorded report crowd noises of 114 decibels? Earlier than Andy Murray, who was the final British tennis participant to win a males’s singles Grand Slam match? After retiring from skilled biking, what different sport did Bradley Wiggins briefly try to make a profession in? The place is the following Olympic Video games set to happen?

Tiebreaker (if wanted!) What’s the highest velocity ever recorded by a Method 1 automobile throughout a Grand Prix?

Sport Quiz Answers

82 St Mirren 12 USA (26 – in comparison with Britain and Europe’s mixed complete of 14) Belgium 2002 Gary Hooper Kimi Raikkonen (2007) 17 Braun Strowman Kelly Smith Fencing Ascot Ice hockey (NHL) 9.58 seconds Brian Clough Rio 2016 (67 – in comparison with 65 at London 2012) 1930 (Uruguay) 20 4 15 Bristol Rovers Cassius Clay Lord’s Raptors Extra objectives Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rory Underwood 22 Athens (2004) Darts b) hand rounders Rowing Curling Diving Serena Williams Taekwondo Gary Lineker Basketball A mathematical formulation designed to calculate the goal rating for the crew batting second in a restricted overs cricket match interrupted by climate or different circumstances

/calculating the rating required to win in a rain affected recreation of cricket/ which crew wins, ought to the sport be affected by rain Irish boxer Katie Taylor’s victory over British contender Natasha Jonas within the semi-finals Fred Perry Rowing Tokyo

Tiebreaker: 231.523mph (Juan Pablo Montoya, 2005)