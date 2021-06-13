455 new circumstances of corona virus an infection in gujarat six sufferers died

Ahmedabad: On Sunday, 455 new sufferers of corona virus an infection had been present in Gujarat whilst six inflamed other people died. After this, the whole circumstances within the state have long past as much as 8,20,321 and 9,997 other people have misplaced their lives because of the virus. Additionally Learn – Goa Lockdown Extension: Corona curfew prolonged until June 21 in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant mentioned this by means of tweeting …

An reputable mentioned that when improving from the an infection of 1063 sufferers on Sunday, the quantity of people that become an infection loose has reached 8,00,075. 10,249 persons are present process remedy for an infection within the state, out of which 253 are on ventilator.

The reputable mentioned that there were 96 circumstances of an infection, 72 in Vadodara, 55 in Ahmedabad and 46 in Rajkot. On the similar time, two sufferers have died in Ahmedabad, whilst one affected person every has died in Surat, Vadodara, Sabarkantha and Devbhoomi Dwarka.

It’s been advised in a free up that up to now 2,02,64,893 doses of Kovid-19 vaccine were given in Gujarat, out of which 234501 doses were given on Sunday simplest.

An reputable of neighboring Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu mentioned that no new case of an infection has been reported within the union territory on Sunday, whilst 22 other people have triumph over the an infection, and then the selection of sufferers present process remedy for an infection within the state is 70. remained.