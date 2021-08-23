46 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs together with Indians coming to India from Kabul are bringing in combination 3 Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Afghanistan, Indian nationals, Afghan Hindu, Sikh, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Afghanistan, Kabul: 46 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, together with Indian voters stranded in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, are being dropped at India via a airplane. A very powerful factor is that from there those individuals are bringing 3 Sri Guruganth Sahib in combination within the airplane. Its video has surfaced.Additionally Learn – Over 260 Sikhs Trapped in Gurdwara in Kabul Want Lend a hand to Get away: United Sikhs

3 Sri Guru Granth Sahib being brought to India from Afghanistan's Kabul, along with stranded Indian nationals and 46 Afghan Hindus & Sikhs, on an Indian Air Force plane.

Allow us to tell that 146 Indian nationals evacuated from Afghanistan have reached India on Monday via 4 other planes from the capital of Qatar. Previous, on Sunday, 135 Indians had reached Delhi by way of a unique airplane from Doha. Additionally Learn – Afghanistan Taliban Disaster: Primary reshuffle in Afghanistan Cricket Board after Taliban rule, Azizullah Fazli appointed appearing chairman

Afghanistan: Stranded Indian nationals and 46 Afghan Hindus & Sikhs, with 3 Sri Guru Granth Sahib, are today within Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul and are being escorted to the Indian Air Force plane on the ground.

Other folks with wisdom of the subject mentioned that those folks have been dropped at Delhi as a part of India’s marketing campaign to evacuate its voters and Afghan companions trapped within the traumatic nation after the Taliban profession of Afghanistan. That is the second one batch of Indians dropped at India from Doha after beginning the evacuation operation in Kabul. Previous, on Sunday, 135 Indians had reached Delhi by means of a unique airplane from Doha.

Out of the second one batch of Indians who returned house from Doha, 104 folks have been introduced again by way of Vistara flight, 30 by way of Qatar Airlines and 11 by way of Indigo flight. One individual additionally returned from an Air India flight.

The day before today 392 folks together with two Afghan MPs have been introduced by way of 3 planes

India on Sunday introduced again 392 folks, together with two Afghan lawmakers, in 3 flights as a part of its efforts to evacuate its voters from the Afghan capital. Within the backdrop of the withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban have swiftly expanded their foothold in Afghanistan this month, shooting many of the house, together with the capital Kabul.