460 Naxalites killed in the country from 2018 to 2020, 161 security personnel martyred

New Delhi: The security forces in the country killed 460 Naxalites in the year 2018-2020, while 161 personnel of the security forces were also martyred while performing their duties in the same period. The Left Wing Extremism (LWE) Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs has given this information in response to an RTI (Right to Information) application.

Noida-based lawyer and RTI activist Ranjan Tomar sought details of the killed Naxalites and martyred security personnel in the year 2018-2020 through RTI. However, only the details till November 2020 have been made available in the official reply.

The division said in its reply that 460 Naxalites were killed in the incidents of Left Wing Extremism from the year 2018 to November 2020 while 161 personnel of the Security Force were also martyred. It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Home Affairs had said in September 2020 that there has been a significant decrease in incidents of Naxal violence and now only 46 districts are affected by this problem.

