49ers’ Jimmie Ward Shrugs Off Rams’ Matthew Stafford Business

The Los Angeles Rams obtaining Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions was once one of the crucial largest strikes of the offseason and briefly made the workforce contenders once more to win the NFC West in 2021.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward, who shall be guarding passes by way of Stafford in video games this season, didn’t overhype the brand new Rams quarterback’s talents.

“I love Stafford, however they nonetheless can have the similar gamers that he’ll be throwing the ball to. He’s the similar quarterback who was once at the Detroit Lions they usually nonetheless didn’t cross to the playoffs, they usually had Megatron [Calvin Johnson]. What was once the issue over there in Detroit? Are you going responsible the town? What was once the issue? Used to be it the cash? If the town didn’t come up with the money for to carry gamers over there, why also have an NFL workforce? That’s a large query mark,” Ward instructed Sports activities Illustrated on Monday.

“They went and traded Jared Goff, who went to the playoffs a number of instances and went to the Tremendous Bowl. Yeah, he misplaced. He went to the Tremendous Bowl, although. I’ve but to peer that with Matt Stafford. And I’m announcing, he’s nonetheless nice. I imagine he’s a most sensible 10 quarterback, perhaps most sensible 5. I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m simply going off of what I see. And I see Jared Goff were given the ones boys to the Tremendous Bowl.”

Stafford had 4,084 passing yards and 26 landing passes for the Lions in 2020. The Rams’ offense was once ranked twenty second in issues scored and eleventh in yards received.

Ward has performed his complete profession with the 49ers since he was once drafted by way of the workforce in 2014. He has two interceptions and 324 general tackles in 78 profession video games.

In two profession video games in opposition to the Lions, Ward best recorded two tackles. San Francisco best gained a kind of video games.