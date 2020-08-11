4G Internet service will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15, know how the process will be completed

New Delhi: The Center on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the issue of restoring internet service in Jammu and Kashmir decided to restore 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir division after August 15 on a limited level on the basis of usage. Have done. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: stone pelting on forest department and police personnel removed for encroachment in Ramban, 18 employees injured

Justice NV Raman, Justice R.V. Subhash Reddy and Justice B.C. R. Gavai’s bench was received from the Center by Attorney General K.K. K. Venugopal gave this information. He said that the special committee has decided to restore fast internet services in each district of Jammu and Kashmir division on the basis of usage. Also Read – Former IAS officer Shah Faisal left politics, may join administration service again

The Attorney General said that the committee has decided to provide 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir little by little and the results of this experiment will be reviewed after two months. He said that the committee considered several options keeping in mind the security situation because the danger is still very high. Also Read – Increased attacks on leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, frustration of Pakistan: BJP

The bench said that this approach of the defendants center and Jammu and Kashmir administration is much better. The bench said that since both administrations are saying the same thing that it will be reviewed later, then why should this matter be kept pending now. Venugopal also said that no contempt case was made as court orders were being complied with.

On behalf of the NGO ‘Foundation for Media Professionals’, senior advocate Hujefa Ahmadi said that one step has been moved forward, but our concern still remains. He raised the issue of publishing the order of the Special Committee and making it public and said that it should also be reviewed from time to time. Ahmadi said that he is not insisting for contempt proceedings keeping the Attorney General’s statement in mind.

A hearing was held on contempt filed by this NGO for contempt proceedings due to non-implementation of the May 11 order of the apex court regarding restoration of 4G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir. High-capacity 4G internet service has been suspended in this union territory since the decision of the Central Government in August last year to end the status of special state of Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two union territories.

As soon as the hearing of the matter began on Tuesday, the Attorney General filed an additional affidavit and said that the special committee had met on August 10. He said, “The committee believed that the threat was still very high.” With the suspension of high-speed Internet service, there is no hindrance in the management and health services of the Kovid-19 epidemic. “

He said that the committee was of the view that the present situation is not compatible with the removal of the ban on high-speed Internet service. However, the committee has decided to remove some restrictions in certain areas which are less sensitive. Venugopal said that the committee has decided to provide high speed internet service bit by bit on the basis of usage and its impact on security will be assessed.

The Attorney General said that this ban will not be lifted around the Line of Control and terrorist activities should be reduced in areas where this ban can be lifted. Venugopal said that the special committee will review the situation after two months and this time the experiment will be done in each district of Jammu and Kashmir division. The top court closed the case filed for contempt proceedings against the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.