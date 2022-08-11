4K is not just a resolution: what exactly does it mean?

Do not relax, that 2160p is not what you think either. We tell you what each term means.

a lot of 4K, but did you know that it is not exactly a resolution and that we usually live in a lie? Regardless of whether we are talking about a TV, a projector or a monitor de PC like that Inzone M9 that we did a review of recently, this nomenclature is usually associated with a particular resolution or associated characteristics, but it is not exclusive.

What does the term 4K encompass?

There are resolutions of 3840×2160 pixels, 4096×2160, 4096×1716, and each corresponds not only to an aspect ratio, but to a different projection or publication scope. Surely you are already finding a point in common, and that is that all these resolutions are around the 4000 pixels horizontalbut here below you will be able to see a list of resolutions to which you can call them 4KFollowing that line of thought.

resolution Abbreviation Name Total pixels 4.096 x 3.072 HXGA Hex XGA 12.582.912 4.096 x 2.304 Does not have Apple iMac Retina 4K 9.437.184 3.840 x 2.400 QWUXGA Quad WUXGA 9.216.000 4.096 x 2.160 4K DCI, 4K2K 4K – Digital Cinema Initiatives 8.847.360 3.840 x 2.160 UHD Ultra High Definition 8.294.440 4.096 x 1.716 Does not have CinemaScope 4K 7.028.736 3.840 x 1.600 UWQXGA Ultra Wide QXGA 6.144.000 3.440 x 1.440 WQHD Ultra Wide QHD 4.953.600 3.840 x 1.200 DWXGA Double WUXGA 4.608.00

If you look, the aspect ratio Portrait 1440 21:9 4K is sometimes considered, given its horizontal 3440 pixels, but this only confuses, especially since it does not even come close to the pixel density of other resolutions normally attributed to 4K. For all practical purposes, what is often called 4K at the consumer level is the UHDthat is, “Ultra High Definition”, which corresponds to 3840×2160 (and the aspect ratio of 16:9).

2160p is also not what you think

Surely on platforms like YouTube you have come across a few P’s in the image quality dropdown, and this is another source of confusion, because it is not what we usually believe. when we found something like 1080p or 2160pthat little letter at the end does not refer to the vertical pixels, but to the scan type: the progressiveopposite the interlace (in English, “interlaced“). In short, neither “4K” nor “2160p” are technical terms that are precisely associated with a specific concept, but rather they have become pure marketing.

Image | Amal S (on Unsplash)

