5 2020 Horror Movies Have Done Super Poorly In Reviews

The Turning

Rotten Tomatoes: 12% CinemaScore: F

Full disclosure: I’m truly one of many 12 % of critics who gave Floria Sigismondi’s The Turning a go – however the majority of my skilled colleagues didn’t, and a movie actually can’t do a lot worse in the case of the CinemaScore survey. It’s not simple to discover a complete lot of affection for the film on-line, with many pointing to what could be described as its “WTF ending.” Hopefully we’ll see a way more optimistic response to the subsequent adaptation of Henry James’ The Flip Of The Screw when it comes out later this yr within the type of Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor.