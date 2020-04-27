5 Aladdin Characters That Should Get A Disney+ Spinoff Before Prince Anders

Abu & Carpet

One of many pleasure’s of Disney’s Aladdin is the cute dynamic discovered between Abu the Monkey and the magic carpet discovered within the Cave of Wonders. They’ve this cute sibling dynamic that might be cute for a Disney+ tv present. After the occasions of Aladdin, he and Jasmine shall be getting used to married life and Genie shall be having fun with his style of freedom. So the place does that go away Abu and Magic Carpet? Collectively, I’d assume. I think about Aladdin dismissing Abu as he seeks to spend extra high quality time with Jasmine and Abu getting in a match about it and working away. And since Magic Carpet has the form of loyalty of a pet, he would observe him on his escapades as Abu actively fights towards it.