5 Arrested For Growing A Pretend Ram Temple Donation Web page: UP Police

The accused duped donors of lakhs of rupees, police mentioned. (Representational)

Noida:

5 males who allegedly made an unlawful website online within the identify of the Ram Janmabhoomi Believe Ayodhya and duped folks of lakhs of rupees through receiving donations at the pretext of the Ram Temple building had been arrested on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police mentioned.

The accused had been arrested through a joint workforce of the Noida Cyber police station and Lucknow Cyber Crime headquarters, it mentioned in a observation.

The accused had floated a website online in identify of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Believe Ayodhya and put out checking account numbers at the website online for donors who volunteered to give a contribution for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the police mentioned.

They duped donors of lakhs of rupees. They didn’t breach the consider of people that made donations but in addition floated a website online illegally for con process, the police added.

The ones arrested were recognized as Ashish Gupta (21), Naveen Kumar Singh (26), Sumit Kumar (22), Amit Jha (24) and Suraj Gupta (22), in line with officers.

3 of them hail from Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh and two from Sitamarhi in Bihar however they all had been these days staying at New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi adjacent Noida, the officers mentioned.

The UP police workforce seized 5 cellphones, one pc, and 50 photocopies of Aadhaar playing cards, amongst others, from the group, they added