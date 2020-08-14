5 Avatar: The Last Airbender Comics Stories That I’d Like To See In The Live-Action Show

Depart a Remark
Followers of Avatar: The Last Airbender are legion. We (properly, not me, however others) cosplay as their favourite characters, write fan-fiction, and even watch the collection over and over. A few of us additionally love its follow-up collection, The Legend of Korra. So you already know that we’re all fairly pumped for the live-action present that will probably be coming to Netflix a while sooner or later.
However right here’s the loopy half. As large as some followers are of ATLA, I’m at all times shocked to learn how few individuals have truly learn the Darkish Horse comics or the 2 Avatar Kyoshi novels. And whereas I already talked in regards to the Kyoshi books, I now wish to concentrate on the comics. As a result of there are a number of tales in there that I’d love to see within the upcoming TV present. Only a warning upfront, although. Spoilers for the comics and the cartoon up forward.
Combustion Man and Aang Combat on a Prepare – Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Misplaced Adventures
All people’s favourite Combustion Man (the dude with the third eye on his brow) hunts down Aang and Sokka as they board a practice. As soon as he tracks them down, he tries blasting them to smithereens. Aang takes on the baddie himself, whereas Sokka tries to cease the practice. Aang manages to hurl Combustion Man off of the practice utilizing waterbending, and everyone’s protected. The finish.
Combustion Man ought to undoubtedly be on the brand new present identical to he’s on the cartoon. However it will be actually cool to see this battle in live-action because it actually pops on the web page. Combustion Man is blowing up the practice and Aang is doing all method of tips to cease him. For followers of the unique cartoon who haven’t learn the comics, this battle would blow your thoughts, identical to Sokka did to Combustion Man along with his boomerang. What? Too quickly?
The Earth Kingdom Needs the Hearth Nation Out – Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Promise
Following the occasions of Aang defeating Hearth Lord Ozai, there’s a quick interval of peace. Nevertheless it doesn’t final for lengthy, as individuals from the opposite nations are already in search of just a little revenge. You see, there are Hearth Nation colonies within the Earth Kingdom, and lots of of those Hearth Nation of us grew up there, in order that’s all they know. However many Earth Kingdom residents need all traces of the Hearth Nation out of their Kingdom, in order that they’re making an attempt to kick them out and ship them “again residence,” despite the fact that the Earth Kingdom is their residence. In the meantime, the brand new Hearth Lord, Zuko, is making an attempt to maintain peace. However peace isn’t at all times doable, particularly when tensions are working excessive.
One of many greatest twists in Avatar is when Zuko turns good. However whereas the occasions of The Promise occur after the occasions of the cartoon, I believe a narrative about individuals within the Earth Kingdom desirous to get Hearth Nation individuals out of their Kingdom might work, not less than on a small scale. And if Zuko is on Group Avatar by that time within the collection, then he might have a stake in it, too. It will make for an fascinating aspect story, identical to “The Painted Woman,” which is among the greatest episodes from the unique cartoon.
Zuko Searches For His Mom – Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Search
Following the occasions of The Promise, Zuko lastly feels he has the time to seek for his long-lost mom, Ursa, who could or is probably not lifeless. Whereas that is taking place, we additionally study his sister, Azula’s time in a psychological establishment. In the meantime, Aang and the gang do their greatest to present Zuko peace, since his mom’s absence has been tearing him up inside for so long as they’ve recognized him.
Zuko’s mom is talked about on the present, however we don’t actually be taught all that a lot about her. The live-action present might rectify that although, and we might be taught far more about his mom’s backstory this time round. There was truly a plan from the collection creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, to make this right into a mini-movie after the unique present ended, however Nickelodeon declined the provide. It will be actually cool to see that story on the live-action present, although. That stated, with current developments of the creators splitting over artistic variations from the Netflix undertaking, it most likely would not be the actual story that they needed to inform. Nonetheless, even hints of studying about Zuko’s mom on the live-action present can be good.
The Warfare Between the Water Tribes – Avatar: The Last Airbender – North and South
Katara and Sokka return residence solely to search out that “residence” isn’t what they bear in mind it to be. Katara’s humble village is now a full of life metropolis, and it’s led by her father. However not everyone’s comfortable, because the Northern and Southern tribes are at odds. You see, the Southern tribe desires to stay to being conventional, whereas the Northern tribe is pushing for modernity. Curiously, Sokka and Katara are each at odds as certainly one of them agrees with the North, whereas the opposite agrees with the South.
We don’t actually get to see a lot civil unrest on ATLA with the tribes themselves, and it will be fascinating to see Sokka and Katara confronting their very own lineage. It will undoubtedly create an fascinating dynamic for the characters in Group Avatar to wrestle with. And if we’re speaking about hypothetical tales for the live-action present, then that is one that would undoubtedly add plenty of depth to their brother/sister relationship.
The Benders vs. the Nonbenders – Avatar: The Last Airbender – Imbalance
The most present comics within the collection, Group Avatar heads to the Earthen Hearth Industries and learns that there is a silent warfare set to blow up between benders and nonbenders alike. Whereas this is happening, the delivery of Republic Metropolis from The Legend of Korra is being laid out, and benders are upset that expertise is robbing them of their work and their presents. Toph performs an enormous position on this one since her father’s manufacturing unit retains getting destroyed by benders, and he or she sees each side of issues. She understands why benders can be upset with expertise changing them, however she gained’t be a luddite and decelerate the march of progress. That is my favourite of the comics, by far!
Look, I really like The Legend of Korra, however I’ll most likely by no means get a live-action model of that present. So it will be cool if we might see the development of expertise within the live-action model of ATLA. So if we might see little Easter eggs of TLOK’s Republic Metropolis being constructed, that will be superior. And bonus factors if we truly see nonbenders preventing again towards the firebenders who’re making an attempt to take over the world. That can be fairly candy.
In the top, I’d like to see any of the tales from the comics make their method into the live-action present. However what do you suppose? Do you simply need a straight-laced, scene for scene recreation of the cartoon, or do you wish to be shocked by new stuff? Let me know within the feedback part down under.
