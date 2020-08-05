5 Avatar: The Last Airbender Stories We Want To See In A New TV Show

Go away a Remark
Ever since Avatar: The Last Airbender followers acquired phrase that The Legend of Korra would lastly be coming to Netflix, we’ve been chomping on the bit for much more ATLA content material. Like, gimme, gimme, gimme! However the place may the creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, presumably go subsequent?
We have already got the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender TV present coming to Netflix to look ahead to, and ATLA followers have most likely already sampled The Dragon Prince by Avatar head author, Aaron Ehasz. However the creators haven’t indicated that there are every other Avatar reveals within the pipeline. So how are we going to get our subsequent Avatar repair? Effectively, I’ve you coated. Form of. Under is a listing of TV present concepts that might be superior to come back subsequent, so you may no less than daydream concerning the prospects, and I suppose that’s value one thing.
The Legend of Yangchen
The final air nomad Avatar within the cycle earlier than Aang, Yangchen is commonly regarded as one of many best avatars of all time. She’s really sort of the other of Aang, in that due to her laborious work and energy, there have been no wars for a whole era after her loss of life. Inversely, as a result of Aang was too scared to be the Avatar and obtained caught in an iceberg, there was the Hundred 12 months Conflict because of this. In truth, she was so nice, and the time of prosperity was so peaceable, that lots of people assume her successor, Kuruk (extra on him in a second) had it too straightforward and ended up getting himself killed within the course of. Bummer.
I do know lots of people would a lot quite have a Legend of Kyoshi collection than Yangchen, however Kyoshi already has two wonderful novels written about her, so her story feels much more crammed in. However we don’t actually know a lot about Yangchen, and it could be actually cool to see what led as much as the struggle with the spirit, Outdated Iron. It might simply even be cool to see one other air nomad Avatar. It might add consistency since we already had a present about an airbender.
The Legend of Kuruk
Usually considered to be the worst Avatar (that’s, after all, if the haters aren’t giving that title to my lady, Korra) Kuruk, the final waterbender within the cycle earlier than Korra, is commonly considered to be a large disappointment since he died so younger at 33. He’s largely recognized for neglecting his duties within the pursuit of getting enjoyable, and lots of assume he had it too straightforward after Yangchen’s time as Avatar.
However the factor is, everyone’s fallacious. I gained’t get too into it, in case you wish to learn the wonderful Kyoshi novels, however we study that Kuruk really had a very tragic life, and that he wrestled with many spirits to stop them from taking on the mortal world. And that’s the present I wish to see! Plus, similar to with Yangchen and Aang being airbenders, it could carry parity to Korra’s story since he was additionally a waterbender. And everyone is aware of that The Legend of Korra is the very best factor to come back out of the Avatar universe (Flame protect, up!)
Aang’s Staff Avatar as Grown-ups
In all probability the most secure present (or perhaps not), lots of people would like to see the interval between Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra when Aang and the gang have been grown-ups. Sure, folks may simply learn the incredible comics, however these don’t actually present them as adults. It simply reveals their additional adventures as children.
However we may see a lot that’s referenced in The Legend of Korra, like Toph on the metalbending police drive, or the work Sokka did with Zuko, and so forth and so forth. Actually, that is the present that I might least be fascinated by since I really feel we realized sufficient already on Korra. However I do know a variety of followers have been clamoring for this for some time, so I assumed I might put it on this record.
A Non-bender vs. A Darkish Avatar
Okay, now hear me out on this one. I do know everyone’s favourite character on ATLA is Zuko or Toph (or perhaps even Uncle Iroh), however my favourite character is Sokka. It’s as a result of I discover him essentially the most compelling as a result of he doesn’t have any bending talents in any respect. He simply depends on his wits (and his boomerang!), which I discover tremendous endearing.
So what if we obtained a present a few form of Darkish Avatar like we noticed in Season 2 of Korra, however extra like an Avatar who completely went rogue, and the one one that may cease her or him was a nonbender? It might be set manner off into the long run, and nonbenders may have much more methods to disarm benders. I don’t know, however I simply discover it actually fascinating how nonbenders can coexist with benders, and what it could be like in the event that they actually did go to conflict, sort of like what we initially considered Amon and his Equalist motion in Season 1 of Korra, however for good.
The Second Avatar
We study concerning the first Avatar, Avatar Wan, in The Legend of Korra. Voiced by The Strolling Useless’s, Steven Yeun, Wan helped carry stability between the spirit world and mankind, so he’s, uh, you already know, a fairly vital character. And when he merged with Raava, he was capable of bend a number of components, regardless that his first aspect was hearth. So the primary Avatar was a firebender. Which might imply…
The subsequent Avatar could be an Airbender! Come on now. You now understand how I really feel about parity on the subject of Avatar. We had the final Airbender, and now I would like the primary Airbender. It might be cool to see the following Avatar within the cycle be born earlier than all of the exams that have been used to find out an Avatar, and the way that really happened. I might personally wish to see this collection essentially the most since it could actually broaden upon the world of Avatar. I’m really getting excited simply excited about it.
And that’s the record. Actually, Avatar followers will take something (After which presumably complain about it like some do with Korra). However I wish to hear your ideas. What Avatar present (animated or live-action) would you prefer to see sooner or later? Let me know within the feedback.
