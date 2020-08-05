5 Avatar: The Last Airbender Stories We Want To See In A New TV Show

The Legend of Yangchen

The final air nomad Avatar within the cycle earlier than Aang, Yangchen is commonly regarded as one of many best avatars of all time. She’s really sort of the other of Aang, in that due to her laborious work and energy, there have been no wars for a whole era after her loss of life. Inversely, as a result of Aang was too scared to be the Avatar and obtained caught in an iceberg, there was the Hundred 12 months Conflict because of this. In truth, she was so nice, and the time of prosperity was so peaceable, that lots of people assume her successor, Kuruk (extra on him in a second) had it too straightforward and ended up getting himself killed within the course of. Bummer.