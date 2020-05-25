5 Baby Yoda Theories About Where He Was During The Most Recent Star Wars Trilogy

There’s one explicit query that lingers above all others, nevertheless, and that considerations his destiny. Because of the Sequel Trilogy, Star Wars followers have witnessed occasions that happen roughly 25 years after the occasions within the first season of The Mandalorian, however the character isn’t talked about in any of the movies, so his canon existence throughout that point interval is unclear. Presumably it’s subject material that the Disney+ sequence will finally get to because it continues to unfold its story, however as of proper now all we will do is speculate with all the proof offered.

So speculate we will! Conserving in thoughts all the pieces we all know in regards to the post-Return Of The Jedi portion of the Star Wars timeline, we’ve put our thoughts to the potential futures that may very well be in retailer for Baby Yoda through the occasions of The Power Awakens, The Final Jedi, and The Rise Of Skywalker, and laid them out in your perusal/leisure under: