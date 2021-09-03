5 Best Document Readers for Android

You might be sitting here thinking that you don’t need a separate document reader for your Android, only to realize how wrong you were. Having a highly responsive and flexible document reader for your smartphone is a necessity, more than a requirement. Especially if you are a business person or in the corporate world, you need to have an app at your disposal at all times.

However, with so many different types of Office suite applications available on the Google Play Store, choosing the best one becomes a matter of confusion. Don’t worry though because we have sorted out the top 5 options for you.

Office Document Reader – An All-In-One Reader

When you are downloading and installing a document reader, it goes without saying that you need to stick to options that are a one-stop solution to all your needs. The Office Document Reader is one of the few options that take care of that for you. Not only can you use it to efficiently read and edit different file formats, but it is also ideal for opening ZIP and RAR type file formats, which is quite rare.

The best thing about this Android application is the easy-to-use format with accessible tools and elements that make the user experience a worthy one.

WPS Office + PDF

When talking about free Android applications for reading and editing documents, there’s no way we can’t include the WPS Office. The application is one of the most versatile options that you will likely come across. Besides the amazing range of viewing and editing options, the app also supports a range of file formats, including PDF and XLS.

Besides the basic functions, you can also use it to channel wireless printing of the downloaded documents on your phone. Just ensure that you have USB-media support in your printer.

Google Drive Office Suite

Another popular and free Android document viewer that you can consider installing on your smartphone is the entire Google Drive Office Suite. It primarily comes pre-installed on your smartphones, so most of the time; you don’t have to worry about installing them separately. The only thing you need to do is sign in with your Google account.

The best feature of this application is that it lets you create, edit and even collaborate on documents without any delays or complications. Also, you can create presentations using this app, which is always a benefit.

Adobe Acrobat Reader

If you are used to Adobe reader on your desktop and want a similar kind of experience on your Android smartphone, the Adobe Acrobat Reader is a pretty great choice. Not only for opening and viewing e-books, but this PDF reader is also a document editor that lets you balance the other file formats as well.

The user interface is quite engaging and similar to the desktop version, making it a lot easier for you to use without any complications or delay.

SoftMaker Office Suite

If you are particularly looking for a different kind of document viewer other than the mainstream ones, the SoftMaker Office Suite is worth a mention. Most users even recommend this as an alternative to the primary Microsoft office app, which goes to show how amazing the features are.

From creating documents to presentations, this Android app can make a lot of your work seamless and easy. So, if you are planning to work on the go, this is your best bet.

Conclusion

We hope this article gives you all the information that you need to know about the best document viewers and editors that are available online. Just ensure that you read through the features and functions before deciding on the one that deems the best for your Android smartphone.