5 Bethesda games are coming to PC Game Pass, offering 3 free games for QuakeCon 2022

The event will also bring various raffles, tournaments, solidarity collections and talks with developers

Every year it is usual that both Bethesda como id Softwaremakers of doom keep us waiting numerous novelties of the titles of the American company at QuakeCon. We have already told you that one of today’s protagonists is going to be Quake, along with other titles that will close a very complete event in terms of activities.

QuakeCon 2022 has already kicked off today at 19:00 and you can follow it through the official Bethesda channel on Twitch to also be able to enter multiple sweepstakes and learn more about various iconic games. Given this, multiple games from both Bethesda and id Software arrive at PC Game Pass.

Games coming to PC Game Pass

Available today with PC Game Pass: Return to Castle Wolfenstein



Quake 4



Wolfenstein 3D



An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire



The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard



Unlock all Quake Champions thanks to Game Pass rewards

Free from today in the Microsoft Store: The Elder Scrolls: Arena



The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall



Quake Champions

On sale today in the Microsoft Store: Heretic: Serpent Riders



Hexen: Beyond Heretic



Hexen: Deathkings

Bethesda discounts of up to 70%

Not only will we have the opportunity to enjoy QuakeCon, but Bethesda encourages us to take advantage of discounts of up to 70% in various games like Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Fallout, DOOM Eternal, Dishonored, Wolfenstein and more. You can discover it on the official Bethesda website.

PC gamers will be able to take advantage of a QuakeCon 2022 Bundle which includes DEATHLOOP, Ghostwire: Tokyo, DOOM Eternal and Fallout 76

Quake update with Threewave CTF mod

Bethesda released Quake last year with visual enhancements to add it to Xbox Game Pass. Now Bethesda claims there is a new update including Threewave CTF mod for users to enjoy Capture the Flag mode with nine iconic levels and the ability to play with seven friends.

It will also be held torneo Quake Pro League World Championship 2022 which will bring together 13 Quake Pro League players along with 11 finalists. These will have to face 24 people in double elimination to see who is the winner. There is more information about the tournament on its official website.

