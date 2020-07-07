5 BTS Members Enroll In MBA Program At Hanyang Cyber University

BTS members have just lately enrolled in graduate college!

On July 7, Metro Information reported that six members of BTS are enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University. Beforehand in 2017, BTS’s Jin enrolled in graduate college at Hanyang Cyber University. In line with the report, 5 BTS members, excluding the youngest member Jungkook, just lately enrolled as new college students at Hanyang Cyber University for the Masters of Enterprise Administration (MBA) program in Promoting & Media.

Following the report, Massive Hit Leisure clarified, “RM, Suga, and J-Hope enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University’s graduate college for an MBA in Promoting & Media in March final yr, and they’re at present attending college. Jimin and V will enter Hanyang Cyber University’s graduate college for an MBA in Promoting & Media in September.” In line with Massive Hit, Jin can also be at present attending Hanyang Cyber University, and Jungkook is attending International Cyber University with a significant in Broadcasting and Leisure.

Because of considerations surrounding COVID-19, interviews for the graduate college had been carried out by on-line video calls. Hanyang Cyber University is one in all Korea’s 21 digital universities, and the varsity finalizes their listing of accepted college students following an interview screening of those that move the written utility.

A supply from Massive Hit Leisure additionally clarified, “The members’ enrollment in graduate college will not be a matter associated to their navy service, and so they entered the college as a result of they’re all fascinated about studying.” In 2018, a brand new navy legislation lowered the utmost age at which male Korean residents may delay their obligatory navy enlistment. Most Korean males born in 1992 are required to enlist by 2020.

Jin graduated from Konkuk University with a significant in Movie Research, whereas BTS’s RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V graduated from International Cyber University with a Broadcasting and Leisure main.

