5 Burning Questions From Season 3 Episode 6 – Variety

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn in case you have not but watched the sixth episode of “Westworld” Season 3.

This week’s episode of “Westworld” was primarily one lengthy remedy session.

William (Ed Harris) discovered himself in an asylum, surrounded by earlier variations of himself, whereas Maeve (Thandie Newton) sat down for a heart-to-heart along with her previous pal Dolores (Evan Rachel Wooden) — or somewhat a Serac-fabricated copy of Dolores.

One character who was having a removed from cathartic expertise was host Hale (Tessa Thompson). Having bought Delos, Serac (Vincent Cassel) turned up eager on burning all of the hosts in storage to ashes and rooting out the mole that Dolores planted within the group. Luckily for host Hale, she was capable of ship off the expertise wanted to breed hosts earlier than Serac came upon it was her who had been sabotaging him all alongside.

Hale appeared all however carried out for at a number of factors, however every time she had one other trick up her smooth, pink sleeves. When uncovered by Serac she let loose a toxic gasoline within the boardroom, killing everybody within the room apart from the maniacal Frenchman who, as soon as once more, was merely current as a hologram. A chase by the Delos constructing ensued, permitting Thompson to point out off her full array of badass motion strikes, the spotlight of which concerned overpowering a person twice her dimension in an elevator and placing a bullet behind his head.

Nonetheless, after returning house triumphant with solely a pair minor bullet wounds, host Hale and her household have been hit by a traditional “Westworld” punch within the face.

With out additional ado, Variety presents 5 of essentially the most burning ones from a not-so-therapeutic episode.

May host Hale have settled down along with her human household?

The tragedy of this episode is that host Hale was lastly discovering love and different human feelings. It’s clear that she was contemplating abandoning her ruthless overlord Dolores and settling down with the actual Hale’s associate and son. Nonetheless, that dream went up in flames (too quickly?) on the finish of the episode. It appeared like host Hale won’t ever know real love.

What’s one of the simplest ways to get rid of a physique sooner or later?

Overlook burying your corpses below the porch or dissolving them in a vat of acid à la “Breaking Unhealthy,” this episode supplied a far less complicated, extra elegant resolution: pack up your useless our bodies behind garden mower. Early within the episode, a Delos board member acquired popped within the head by considered one of Serac’s males posing as a gardener, who then popped his limp physique into the again of his futuristic garden mower. There was one thing distinctly “Fargo” about the entire thing.

What would it not be wish to be caught in remedy with earlier variations of your self?

Trapped in a twisted psychological asylum, William was pressured right into a simulation remedy circle with all the previous variations of himself: younger boy William, Jimmi Simpson fresh-faced William, the Man in Black William, and stylish older William. The session is led by Logan Roy, sorry, James Delos, who pushes him to brutally homicide the opposite Williams with a folding metallic chair. Nonetheless, the episode ends with mild on the finish of William’s tunnel…

Can Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) get William again on observe?

William was rescued from that horrific simulation by Bernard and Stubbs, the latter of whom appeared to have handled being thrown off a balcony by Dolores somewhat effectively. After a number of episodes crammed with torture, distress and existential dread, maybe issues are trying up for William? Absolutely if anybody can act because the soothing, soft-spoken therapist he so desperately wants, it’s Bernard.

So Hale is mainly Darth Vader now?

The top of the episode noticed host Hale crawl from the flaming wreck of her household’s automobile. She misplaced her boyfriend, her son, and her attractive pink swimsuit, however what she has gained was a fetching Darth Vader-esque look and a style for vengeance. I sense the darkish aspect could possibly be getting stronger on this one.

