5 Burning Questions From the Season 3 Finale – Variety

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you’ve got not but watched the season 3 finale of “Westworld.”

A bumper “Westworld” finale was headlined by a number of (potential) character deaths and the dismantling of Serac (Vincent Cassel) and Rehoboam’s energy over humanity.

The episode kicked off with Caleb (Aaron Paul) being led taken to a facility the place Dolores (Evan Rachel Wooden) had been introduced again to life — slipping on her pores and skin as gloves in a very creepy second. Collectively, they set off for Incite to plug the remaining plan that Solomon created into Rehoboam and subsequently override the system.

In the meantime, William (Ed Harris) pumped Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) filled with lead and managed to flee earlier than one other Dolores-friendly host arrived. With Stubbs bleeding in the again of a automotive, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) took a visit to go to the actual Bernard’s spouse, who was now an outdated lady. The 2 reminisced about their son and the recollections they nonetheless had of him.

Dolores and Caleb have been minimize off by Maeve (Thandie Newton), cuing a second epic showdown between the two hosts. At first it regarded like Dolores had introduced a gun to a sword battle, the mistaken transfer on this case, however then she blocked Maeve’s Katana swing together with her Bracelets of Submission — wait sorry, mistaken character. Nevertheless, Dolores was stopped in her tracks by a hologram of Hale (Tessa Thompson), who took her household dying in a automotive explosion relatively badly, and was now plotting to cease Dolores.

To chop a protracted story quick, the complete crew (specifically Dolores, Maeve, Caleb and Serac) ended up at Incite, the place Serac plugged Dolores into Rehoboam to get the key to Delos’ knowledge from her thoughts. However this turned out to be a deadly mistake on the a part of the maniacal Frenchman, as Dolores had really positioned the key in Bernard’s thoughts, leaving her to hack into Rehoboam’s system and provides Caleb management. After a heart-to-heart in Dolores’ thoughts, Maeve turned on her would-be employer and killed all of Serac’s males in a shocking flashing gentle sequence. Caleb plugged in Solomon’s remaining resolution, and commanded Rehoboam to erase itself, a lot to Serac’s chagrin.

Anyway, in spite of everything that, listed below are 5 of the most burning ones from a whirlwind season finale, which featured not one, however two post-credit scenes.

Is that basically the final we’ve seen of Dolores?

Seems to be like Dolores did actually see the splendor in the world in spite of everything. Everybody thought that her plan was to wipe out humanity, when all alongside she was making an attempt to provide it a shot at free will — an opportunity to make one thing lovely of the world. The finale noticed Dolores sacrifice herself to cease Serac and provides Caleb the energy to decide on the way forward for the human race. He and Maeve left Dolores’ lifeless, memory-less physique mendacity at the foot of Rehoboam, and all the characters appeared to assume that was it: Dolores Abernathy was no extra. However is that ever really the case in “Westworld?” Dolores has been introduced again and resuscitated herself extra instances than we will rely, so certainly this could’t be the final we see of Wooden in the function, can it?

How are Caleb and Maeve going to save lots of the world?

The ultimate shot of Season 3 (pre-credits) discovered Caleb and Maeve looking over a Los Angeles dominated by chaos, with the world seemingly hurtling in direction of an finish. So how precisely are they going to reserve it? Caleb and the remainder of humanity has been given free will, however as Dolores precisely identified, “Free will does exist. It’s simply f—-ing arduous.” Caleb and Maeve have a seemingly unimaginable job on their arms to rescue the mess that people have created for themselves.

What’s Hale’s plan?

The reply appears to be to construct a military of hosts and take over the world, how authentic. In the first post-credit scene, William discovered Hale in the basement of a Delos facility, however earlier than he may put a bullet in her mind, she pulled arguably the largest shock of the finale: Out from the shadows stepped a bunch model of the Man in Black, who proceeded to slit William’s throat, lastly ending his recreation. After William’s dying, it was revealed that the facility was crammed filled with host-making machines, implying that Hale is about to usher in the murderous robotic cavalry.

What did Bernard see was the reply?

Bernard found he had the key to the Delos knowledge, and accessed it at the very finish of the episode. Inside the episode, he was left staring off at one thing with a glance of surprise on his face, earlier than shutting down. Then, in the remaining post-credit sequence, he got here again on-line. However what did he see? Bernard is aware of solely too nicely that the apocalypse is inescapable at this level, so what resolution, what different world may he presumably have been given a glimpse into? We’ll have to attend for Season four to search out out.

What number of extra seasons can “Westworld” maintain its advanced plots and themes?

Season 3 noticed “Westworld” go away the park behind for an actual world full of simply as a lot chaos and ache. The season continued to discover the theme of free will, not just for hosts, but additionally for people, whereas additionally tossing huge company knowledge assortment and the risks of know-how into the combine. Though it was clearly a extra linear, straight-forward season than the earlier one, its nonetheless had loads of the wild concepts and weighty dialogue that the sequence has all the time been recognized for. However the query is, for the way lengthy can Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure maintain that degree of complexity, and maybe extra to the level, how lengthy will the viewers be prepared to stay round for it?