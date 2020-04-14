5 celebrities who are hypocritical on climate change

The annual World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, which wrapped up final week, gathered enterprise leaders and political elites to debate, amongst different issues, the affect of climate change and what may probably be carried out about it.

The three-day occasion noticed appearances from high-profile climate activists, together with 17-year-old Greta Thunberg, who gave a speech during which she scolded world leaders from not doing sufficient to sort out the issue.

After the speech, Thunberg was photographed with the U.Okay.’s Prince Charles, a longtime climate activist who launched an initiative to encourage “fast decarbonization.” But his journey habits look like at odds together with his purported aim of lowering carbon emissions.

In response to the British tabloid the Each day Categorical, the 71-year-old chartered a number of personal flights this month for enterprise, but half of them had no passengers on board. The journeys reportedly lined practically 8,000 miles and emitted 75 tons of carbon.

However Charles will not be the one one with ostensibly hypocritical practices on climate change. Right here are 4 different climate activist celebrities who haven’t practiced what they preach:

Thom Yorke

Thom Yorke, the frontman behind the English rock band Radiohead, is understood for his involvement in environmental causes. However his job, which includes touring by airplane, appears to fly within the face of saving the planet.

In an interview with BBC in September 2019, the 51-year-old musician appeared to concede as such.

“The factor I’ve all the time struggled considerably with is that if I’m campaigning on climate change, I’m somebody who has to fly for my work, so, growth, I’m a hypocrite,” he stated. “I completely agree I’m a hypocrite, however I’m making an attempt to do one thing about it, and sure, you’re proper, I’m a hypocrite.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is a widely known champion of the surroundings, having based a corporation devoted to elevating consciousness of climate change. However the 45-year-old actor has additionally repeatedly drawn criticism for his use of a personal jet to attend occasions.

Following an look at International Citizen in New York in 2019, DiCaprio was extensively mocked for his use of yachts and personal planes.

“I’d love to listen to what he’s saying however his huge carbon footprint is obstructing the audio system,” wrote one Twitter person in response to a Hollywood Reporter article.

One other person posted an image of DiCaprio lounging on a yacht and wrote: “The sacrifices he makes for his beliefs!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed for his or her in depth use of personal jets, regardless of their professed commitments to preventing international climate change.

The couple sparked outrage final summer season after retailers reported that that they had flown 4 personal jets in simply 11 days. It was later revealed that Elton John had paid for certainly one of their flights to order their security and privateness.

Amid destructive publicity, Harry conceded that “nobody is ideal” however “all of us have a duty for our personal particular person affect.”

“I spend 99 p.c of my life touring the world by industrial [flights],” the 34-year-old stated throughout a speech in Amsterdam whereas selling a brand new journey sustainability initiative. “Often there must be a possibility primarily based on a singular circumstance to make sure that my household [is] secure.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the 72-year-old actor and once-governor of California, has turned to climate change activism lately. He has additionally been outspoken in his criticism of President Trump, whom he slammed for being “mistaken” on his views of climate change.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However in November 2019, Schwarzenegger was noticed in Santa Monica driving a Pinzgauer, a six-wheel navy utility automobile that will get 12 to 14 miles per gallon, although the actor later stated he had modified it.

Web page Six reported on the time that the automobile ranges from $18,000 to a whopping $70,000.