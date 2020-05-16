5 Characters Bruce Campbell Could Play In Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange Sequel

Nightmare has been often known as certainly one of Doctor Strange’s biggest adversaries since first clashing with the Sorcerer Supreme in a difficulty of Marvel’s Strange Tales title in 1963. That ought to be sufficient to persuade Sam Raimi to pit these two in opposition to one another in some capability in his sequel, along with the potential for Bruce Campbell to place a contemporary spin on the character that may enable him to make the most of the charming, goofier facet of his persona in his efficiency.