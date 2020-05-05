5 Cool Ways Venom 2 Could Expand Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

If The Sinister Six Are Concerned In Venom 2

For a while Sony has been attempting to deliver the Sinister Six to the massive display. Again when Andrew Garfield was Spider-Man from 2012 to 2014, the studio had plans to arrange the villainous staff till the choice was made for Tom Holland’s hero to make his debut within the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil Battle. Since this new Spider-Man has been round, there have been teases right here and there a couple of Sinister Six forming. In Homecoming, there are appearances from not solely Keaton’s Vulture, however the Scorpion, Prowler (by Donald Glover), Shocker and Tinkerer. And Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio could not really be lifeless after Far From House.