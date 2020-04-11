5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Asha in nightmare revenge twist and Leanne discovers the truth

Coronation Street followers are about to get an entire lot of drama in the coming week, as Amy Barlow’s celebration takes a disastrous flip for poor Asha Alahan.

As the twin involves phrases with what’s taking place, relationships are put underneath pressure throughout the street with Leanne and Steve when she discovers the truth behind little Oliver’s journey to hospital.

And if that’s not sufficient, Ken wages struggle on Charles, however will he get his revenge?

Right here’s your spoilers for Monday 13th April to Friday 17th April…

Asha finds herself in a world of bother

Poor Asha has by no means actually gotten over her love with Corey and Kelly encourages her to get again with him. Nevertheless, Amy has different plans and insists Asha shouldn’t go anyplace close to him. Bother-maker Kelly works out Amy may have a factor for Corey and units out a plan for the latter to ask the lad spherical for pizza and a catch-up. Kelly tells Asha it’s clear Amy has the hots for him and when Corey makes a harrowing request of Asha, she complies.

However when Amy throws a celebration for simply Asha, Aadi, Kelly, Corey and Summer time, phrase will get out and the flat is overrun with gate-crashers. Asha confides in Amy what she did for Corey, and it isn’t lengthy earlier than her bare photos find yourself on-line after one in all the celebration goers will get disgruntled. As Asha involves phrases with what’s occurred, she’s completely devastated – however that’s not the finish of her woes as Dev finds her and Aadi, who’s clearly drunk, and drags them house. Poor Asha could have a giant battle on her arms over the coming weeks.

Steve and Leanne conflict

Following little Oliver’s rush to hospital, Steve and Leanne face a troublesome dialog. Oliver is okay, however has to go to A&E as a precaution however when Leanne hears Steve left their son with Summer time, she hits the roof. Steve heads to talk to Imran about getting authorized recommendation about his rights of entry to Oliver, however given Imran’s connection to Toyah, he affords Steve an alternate solicitor’s card. Nevertheless, Steve drops the card of out his pocket and when Leanne finds he was chatting with a solicitor, their relationship has by no means been worse. Can they discover the proper stability for Oliver?

Ken and Charles conflict – actually

Ken is determined to overthrow tyranical Charles and together with Claudia, decides to throw the residents of Stillwaters a bash. They’re devastated to see nobody arrive, and after they go on a wander, see everybody ingesting with Charles. In a wild twist, Ken challenges Charles to a fencing match to finish this as soon as and for all. Whereas the tense battle takes place, Norris makes a surprising discovery which can rid Stillwaters of Charles as soon as and for all…

Gemma will get the assist she wants

It’s been a troublesome time for Gemma on Coronation Street. She has been struggling to deal with the strain of getting 4 infants, and whereas she loves them dearly, they’re taking a toll on her psychological well being. Gemma speaks to Dr Gaddas in depth about her worries and the skilled reveals she has postnatal melancholy. When she heads house, Gemma lastly opens as much as Chesney about her analysis and he’s after all readily available to reassure her. A touching gesture from Bernie exhibits Gemma simply how liked she is.

Johnny will get a shock from a newcomer

Jenny and Johnny lastly get some excellent news when a businessman referred to as Scott broadcasts he desires to maneuver into the Rovers’ room on a long-let. However when the newcomer arrives, Johnny will get a blast from the previous. He retains his issues to himself, however sees this as an excellent time to go and go to Eva in France. However when Jenny refuses, will Johnny have some explaining to do?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

Ed and Aggie are livid to listen to the noise coming from Amy’s celebration after they attempt to have a quiet evening in.

Evelyn heads out for one other date with Arthur in the Rovers and is shocked to listen to some extra about his vibrant previous…

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re trying for extra to observe take a look at our TV information