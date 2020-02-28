5 DC Characters Tom Hardy Would Be Perfect As (That Aren’t Bane)

Born Oswald Cobblepot and named for his stocky posture and beak-like nostril, the Penguin is likely one of the most infamous mobsters in Gotham Metropolis and has been identified to point out even the likes of Batman a tough time together with his abilities in hand-to-hand fight and his specifically designed umbrella that additionally features as a sword. Tom Hardy is just a few inches taller than how the villain is historically depicted (and almost a full foot over Batman Returns actor Danny DeVito), however a Penguin who’s nearer in stature to Batman and even surpasses him in muscle (utilizing present cowl-dinner Robert Pattinson for reference) might make for a refreshingly uncommon showdown between the adversaries that we didn’t even get from the unconventional portrayal in Gotham, with all due respect to Robin Lord Taylor.