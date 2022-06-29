5 Difficult Bosses I Have Nightmares About And Wake Up In A Sweat

Everything that begins has to end, and in video games that point and end usually takes the form of a difficult final boss that causes you to break down, torment, stomach distress and those things. There are anyway, but in this list we have taken poetic license to add some final challenge that goes out of the conventionalthat we are here to entertain.

In another order of things, although we are tempted to fill the list of heads of the souls and other fromsoftware like the Elden Ring, the world of video games is floweryand that of the final bosses much more than our selective memory would have us believe. Therefore, we will avoid falling into SigrunsMalenias and other prototypical bosses, it seems that there is no field to study and here we are here to teachdo not agree with fools.

The best 6 final bosses that made my life impossible

Emerald Weapon, from Final Fantasy VII

Despite Sephiroth be the best known final boss among those of Final Fantasy, the one that really makes you sweat is rather an optional one, Emerald Weaponone of the five weapon bosses scattered throughout the game world, and the most powerful of them all.

It is a huge sea monster that costs horrors to find and much more to kill. If you are unprepared, you can take down any of your team members of a single guantaapart from having 1 million health points. To add insult to injury, unless you’re counting on underwater stuff, forget about go over the 20 minutes of combatthat you die





Inferno, de Old School RuneScape

This is not a boss per se, but a reto de Old School RuneScape that proposes you to finish all the waves of enemies until you can face TzKal-Zuk. It has been five years since he arrived at the classic MMO, and the challenge was so tremendously complicated that the team of jagex gave the first to obtain it a royal cape to show off with the community, a replica of the capa infernal which is achieved by finishing the area.

To access Infernofirst it is necessary to complete five caves with their combats and carry at least one layer of fire, but then we have to finish off wave after wave of dolls, and there are almost 70so imagine the level of temperance you have to have, apart from the good management you have to doboth enemies and your skills, equipment and potis.





The Devil Went Down To Georgia, de Guitar Hero 3

Through the Fire and Flames It is usually considered the most difficult song of the Guitar Heros —with good reason, because to the own DragonForce they find it difficult to play it live without screwing it up, ahem—, but being at the level, once the intro is over, the rest is more manageable. Now what The Devil Went Down To Georgia (or Jordan, depending on how you look at it) offers another kind of challenge that sucks unless you manage the star power.

Ok, it’s a DLC song and we also remember Bark at the Moon in the first GH, where the Hamer-ons and pull-offs were so inflexible that we had to pluck each note by force, but there is something in TDWDTG that made it cost us our lives to finish it. Perhaps it is the virtuous dueling nature that makes the song seem like a infinite cascade of notesbut we will always remember her.

Sans from Undertale

tremendous combat It could only bring us a tremendous song that went beyond what was playable and is part of the meme universe. The fight against Sans is not a core for Undertalebut of the three routes that we can follow in our game, only the Genocide offers us the opportunity to end the Hall skeleton. don’t take it as a jokewhich is one of the biggest challenges of the decade.

The first phase is not really the most complicated, because you just have to memorize the minigames that are proposed to you to overcome them one by one, but the second, apart from the minigames, you have to dodge the attacks of the blasters of Sans and deal with the poison damage they provide. It suffers, but what a good fight.





Operation Leviathan, from XCOM 2

XCOM 2already in itself, is desperately more difficult than the first part, so the final mission, Operation Leviathan, had to be accordingly complicated. Yes, it’s not a single boss fight, but converting to a turn-based combat game, having to take down three avatars on the same stage is to gouge your eyes out.

The very unfortunates have psionic powers, and with them they allow themselves control your own soldiers for them to turn against you. On the other hand, if you have the expansion of War of the Chosenas you have not finished with the chosen ones before the Operation Leviathanthere they will have them, and if you play in Legendwith Iron Man activated, get ready to go shopping for a new mouse, because you’re going to shatter to blows