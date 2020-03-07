5 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Jay proposes, plus Gray feels desperate

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers (Monday 7 to 13 March 2020) see Jean getting more and more suspicious of Suki, Gray lashing out and the potential for two Walford proposals. Learn on for extra data…

Suki discovered?

Plotlines through which characters pretend sicknesses solely ever finish a method: the attention-seeker will get caught out in a heated showdown. You’d have thought everybody on EastEnders, particularly, would avoid pretending they’d most cancers. Absolutely, Angie Watts’s traditional “I’ve bought six months to stay” ruse is the stuff of native legend? It appears not, although, as a result of Panesar matriarch Suki is the most recent malingerer – and Jean is now decided to search out out whether or not she’s mendacity about her prognosis.

New stress for Gray and Whitney

Elsewhere, we’ve got the horrible irony of Gray persevering with to contain himself in Whitney’s authorized battle. She, in fact, stands accused of killing Leo, who subjected her to psychological abuse. However lawyer Gray can also be a grasp manipulator who repeatedly terrorises spouse Chantelle behind closed doorways when his mood frays. Viewers who concern these explosions of anger ought to be braced extra violence now that he’s realized his agency has dropped Whit’s case. How will he react when Chantelle tells him to symbolize Whitney on his personal?

Jay proposes

Jay has romance on his thoughts and shall be seen secretly checking the engagement ring he’s planning to make use of in his proposal to Lola. The difficulty is, Lexi catches him and Jay makes her promise to maintain it a secret. The next day, Jay is practising proposals with Lexi when Lola instantly arrives on the scene, all of which forces him to shortly give you a canopy story. In a while, an unsuspecting Lola returns dwelling to a romantic lunch and is gobsmacked when Jay pops the query. What shall be her response?

Rainie’s darkish previous

And Jay isn’t the one resident of the Sq. changing into preoccupied with the difficulty of marriage. Stuart is worried about Rainie’s temper when an ex-‘shopper’ turns up at Cokers’, all of which ends up in her opening up about her historical past as a intercourse employee. Dredging up the previous places Rainie in a black temper and leaves Stuart at a loss as to how he can cheer her up. However after overhearing Jay and Lola speaking, Stuart hatches a plan – to suggest to Rainie…

Patrick v Isaac

Tensions will boil over between Patrick and Isaac throughout a lads’ evening out – however is the paternity secret that Patrick has been retaining lastly be revealed? A recreation of air hockey would be the catalyst for the conflict, which sees Patrick obtain a dressing down from the person he’s lately realized is his son. However will he retaliate by telling Isaac the reality about his household tree?

