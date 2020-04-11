5 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Keegan gets arrested and Whitney gets a nasty surprise

It’s set to be a tough week in Walford for EastEnders’ favorite Whitney Dean once more as she gets a huge blast from the previous – and it’s not a good one.

However whereas she involves phrases together with her newest horror, throughout the road Keegan Baker has a horrible time of it too, after a occasion goes flawed.

There’s rather more coming as nicely, so right here’s all of your spoilers for Monday 13th April to Friday 17th April 2020.

Keegan gets arrested

Poor Keegan has been having a robust time just lately as he struggles with the regulation, which has been treating him unfairly. His newest drama comes as Vinny prepares to host his huge occasion, which Dotty plans to money in on. However when the occasion begins, issues get out of hand in a short time and after one factor results in one other, a police automotive finally ends up with a brick thrown by its window. Harmless Keegan and Tiffany make haste and resolve to flee earlier than they’re caught up with any of the drama, but it surely isn’t lengthy earlier than Keegan is accused of being the one who launched the brick and he’s taken away by the police.

Sadly, when he gets to the police station, he learns the proof is stacked in opposition to him. And when Tiffany tries to get some assist off Jack Branning, she is met with a wall of silence. With the state of affairs rising extra and extra determined, Tiffany drops a bombshell that might carry concerning the finish of Keegany – oh no!

Whitney gets a blast from the previous

With out a doubt, Whitney had a horrible begin to the yr on EastEnders. Following her stint in jail for by accident killing her stalker Leo, she has been attempting to slowly get her life again on observe. However a returning character appears to be like set to halt all that progress she’s made – it’s Michaela, Leo’s mum! Setting her sights on Whitney, Michaela is again and out for revenge. When she meets up with Whitney, Michaela lets free and blames her fully for what occurred. It’s all the way down to Grey to diffuse the state of affairs, who takes Whitney to the The Vic with Chantelle. Grey isn’t proud of how Whitney behaved and takes it upon himself to berate her, however she is holding a larger secret – she is satisfied she will probably be sentenced to jail over Leo’s homicide.

Iqra has doubts about Ash

Following the drama at Vinny’s occasion, Iqra is shocked to see a calculating facet to Ash she hasn’t seen earlier than. Ash later makes a huge transfer that leaves Iqra with doubts. Though Ash tries to clarify herself, is that this it for the Walford pair?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Kush finds out Tommy hates college, however why?

Linda tries her greatest to help Sharon.