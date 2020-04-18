5 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Linda endangers Ollie, plus Whitney’s big scheme

What’s taking place in EastEnders next week? As Linda descends additional into an alcoholic haze and Whitney goes on the assault towards Leo, right here’s your information to all of the upcoming storyline spoilers for the three to 7 February 2020.

Linda places Ollie in peril

I’ve a sense that Linda’s alcohol drawback might be integral to this boat catastrophe that EastEnders is planning for its 35thanniversary. The BBC has already introduced {that a} get together on the Thames to have fun the Queen Vic profitable a greatest pub competitors will consequence within the loss of life of somebody important. And there’s a tantalising titbit within the press launch which states that Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Vivid) will face “the hardest choice they’ve ever needed to make”. Will one in every of them have to put down their life to avoid wasting the opposite?

In that case, I don’t fancy Mick’s possibilities if he’s counting on Linda to rescue him. Proof that she’s in no state for any heroics comes thick and quick on Monday when she drunkenly lashes out at Chantelle earlier than falling asleep and leaving son Ollie in horrible hazard. Tuesday’s episode will see Shirley attempt to make Linda resist her issues. However I doubt that realisation will daybreak for the Vic’s landlady earlier than the Carters set sail later this month.

Whitney schemes towards Leo

Another person whose future I’m fearing for is Whitney (Shona McGarty) – she’s embarking on a harmful plan to clear the title of Kush, who’s nonetheless within the body following Leo’s unlucky topple over the balcony on the Prince Albert. Tiffany might be seen pleading with Whit to not put herself in danger. However since when did anybody ever hearken to sound recommendation in soapland? And is Leo truly one step forward of the lady who needs to convey him down? In spite of everything, he does now have Whit’s file of all Leo’s manipulative behaviour. What’s the betting he finally ends up utilizing that to his personal benefit?

Suki is all smiles – however what’s she hiding?

Schemes of a special sort are afoot elsewhere within the Sq. as calculating Suki (Balvinder Sopal) is all smiles in entrance of Ash and Iqra at a household feast. This, in fact, goes towards acquired opinion within the Panesar household that Suki would object to her daughter’s sexuality. However, because it seems, the grin is only a masks and as soon as again within the firm of her beloved boys, the carapace cracks and Suki reveals to her sons how she actually feels about Ash and Iqra’s relationship.

The reality about Isaac revealed?

Isaac continues to arouse suspicion, first with Patrick after which later with Denise, who returns from her journey to Scotland, solely to instantly latch on to some odd feedback made by the Walford newcomer. Ultimately, Patrick decides that sufficient is sufficient and has issues out with Sheree. However will he resolve the thriller of Sheree’s son? And can the reality about Isaac’s intentions be revealed?

Will Sharon and Dennis reconcile?

The highlight shines on Sharon on Thursday when she tries to succeed in out to her son Dennis by shopping for him soccer tickets, however you’ll have to attend to see whether or not he accepts this olive department. However there are particular apologies elsewhere for Sharon as Linda says sorry for the best way she behaved whereas on that infamous new yr’s bender.

