5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Jamie confesses to Belle as Dawn learns a shocking truth

This weeks go to to Emmerdale reveals Belle and Dawn each study issues they maybe want they hadn’t.

And Leyla faces an ungainly, and later terrifying, encounter.

Listed below are your spoilers for Emmerdale between 10th – 14th August 2020.

Who has been messing with Leyla?

It appears as although somebody is enjoying video games with Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) this week when she winds up on a date with a stranger with out even realising it. The state of affairs unfolds when David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) plans to get again on the relationship horse and will get speaking to a man, Gaz, who has not solely just lately joined a relationship app – however is assembly a girl for a date now who he claims is “unfastened”. As Gaz heads off, David is shocked to see that the girl in query is Leyla, and whereas she invitations him in and tries to work out what has occurred, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) witness the “date” and alarm bells begin ringing. There are extra urgent issues for Leila to come although as she finds an intruder within the Take a Vow workplace and following a scuffle, she quickly realises who has been behind all the difficulty she has been experiencing? Who’s the responsible celebration, and what is going to Leila do next?

Jamie stuns Belle with a confession

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has seen his world fall down round him in latest weeks. When information of his affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) broke, he thought the trail was clear for them to be collectively, however it was not lengthy earlier than a careless mistake noticed him revealed as the motive force in Moira Barton’s (Natalie J.Robb) hit and run. Blackmailed into staying with Andrea (Anna Nightingale), Jamie was pressured to finish issues with Belle however this week he’s compelled to inform her all that has been happening. Belle is shocked when Jamie confesses and her first intuition is to go to the police. However she notices that a damaged Jamie appears to need her to do it, leaving her questioning whether or not turning her former lover in is the correct factor to do. However as the week goes on, the key weighs closely on her. Will she find yourself reporting him, or will she resolve to hold his secret?

Dawn makes a shocking discovery

The affair between Harriet and Malone has been saved beneath wraps, for probably the most half, up to now. However that every one modifications when Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) discovers what’s going on between them and, livid at Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) for betraying her father, makes it clear that she is going to inform him all the things if she doesn’t do it herself. Harriet is beneath no phantasm that Dawn is bluffing and realises that Will (Dean Andrews) is about to hear the truth. However will she resolve that she would be the one to inform him? As for Dawn, she doesn’t cease at simply a menace and heads to the police station to make an official criticism about Mark Malone (Mark Womack). With no turning again from the choice, the wheels are set in movement for the dodgy Malone to be investigated, however how will he react when he learns what she has performed?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Nate Robinson desires to do all he can to assist Tracy since they discovered she was pregnant and decides that she wants to be his precedence over his job for the time being. However when he cancels all his conferences, will the actual fact he’s already on a warning come again to hang-out him?

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) begins to fear about what having Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) round, involved that it could actually solely spell hassle and upset for Vinny (Bradley Johnson). While Lydia (Karen Blick) suspects there could also be emotions there that Mandy is hiding, she agrees to assist her work on a plan. What’s going to the pair find yourself doing?

