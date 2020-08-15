5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Malone killed as he threatens Daybreak? Plus, Nate learns shocking news

We’re again for one other week in Emmerdale and one more particular person is about to seek out out what Jamie has achieved, whereas Leila confronts her tormentor…

Right here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale this week, 17-21 August.

Leyla makes a stunning provide

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) has been on the receiving finish of somebody’s depraved sport currently, being arrange on a date with out her data and later coping with an intruder within the Take A Vow workplace. However when she realises that the particular person behind the torment is Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), she opts to listen to her out to seek out out why she has been doing it.

Revealing how deserted she feels within the wake of Bernice’s transfer to Australia, one she was instructed she couldn’t be a part of her on, Leyla takes pity on Gabby and guarantees to maintain her secret. Then, in a touching gesture, she affords an apprenticeship at Take A Vow. Whereas a shocked Gabby is touched by how variety Leyla is being after every part she has achieved, will the provide be what she wants to start out turning issues round, or is there extra upset on the way in which for her?

Is Malone lastly useless?

Daybreak Taylor (Olivia Bromley) put herself within the firing line when she reported DI Malone (Mark Womack) for misconduct- proper after studying about his affair with Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton). And Malone wastes no time in attempting to make her keep quiet in essentially the most despicable of the way. Armed with heroin and a needle, he tries to power Daybreak to take sufficient to overdose, telling her how nugatory she is in an try to put on her down whereas holding a gun to her head.

However when all hope appears misplaced to Daybreak, somebody steps in to save lots of the day – however Malone is left in a crumpled heap on the ground. Is Malone useless, and who’s Daybreak’s saviour? Even when that is the final we see of Malone, there’ll nonetheless be a whole lot of fallout to return as poor Will (Dean Andrews) appears to be on the verge of studying all about Harriet’s affair…

Nate makes a discovery

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has been doing his finest to maintain the key that he was the one to hit Moira within the hit and run however this week, one other particular person learns what he has achieved. Nate Robinson’s (Jurell Carter) curiosity is piqued when he overhears Jamie on the cellphone to Kim (Claire King) and, realising he has stumbled onto one thing huge, confronts Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper)- who finally admits the reality.

Jamie, figuring out that Nate was about to plead for his job, decides to inform him that he can hold it – however provided that he retains his secret. Will Nate agree to cover Jamie’s crime in trade for his job? And with Andrea seemingly ending her blackmail scheme, will Jamie lastly discover himself within the clear?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) continues to really feel nervous about Paul Ashdale’s (Reese Dinsdale) inclusion in her and Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) life and, whereas venting her frustrations to Lydia Hart (Karen Blick), the 2 conform to work out get him out of their lives. However unbeknownst to them, Vinny has his personal plans for Mandy and Paul- –and Mandy is not going to be happy if she finds out.

Poor previous Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) has not had the simplest run of issues following his accident and his monetary worries proceed to weigh closely on him this week. However how lengthy can he hold his considerations a secret from Amelia (Daisy Campbell)?

