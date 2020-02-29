5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Marlon gets angry, plus Cara asks Nate to leave with her

What next for Marlon now that he’s a free man? And is Nate headed for the closest exit? All of your Emmerdale spoilers for the week forward, between Monday 2nd March and Friday sixth March 2020.

Marlon’s stress ranges rise

When Cain gave Marlon that talking-to about toughening up in jail, I hoped he’d emerge from his spell inside wanting like Sylvester Stallone in Lock Up. The newly launched Marlon isn’t fairly that however there may be positively now a more durable edge to him. On Monday, for occasion, he’s left seething when he discovers that his angelic daughter April is being bullied at college by children who’ve branded her dad a “assassin”. And the anger settings of the Woolpack chef will go from simmer to boil later within the week when he finds out that it was Charity who stole Kim’s cash after which sat on proof that would have led to him being free of jail sooner.

Will Nate leave?

Cara’s sole mission since arriving has been to prise son Nate away from his long-lost household. In the meanwhile, she will barely conceal her try, making digs at everybody at her, with her goal next week being Tracy. Nate means that Cara is being judgemental of Tracy in the identical approach because the Dingles as soon as judged her. And Cain emphasises the purpose when he tells Cara that Nate needs to be free to make his personal choice about Tracy. However what path will Nate take when Cara reveals that she’s leaving Emmerdale and desires him to accompany her?

Hassle for Cain and Will

Talking of Nate, he’s additionally tangentially concerned in a plot line unfolding elsewhere within the village. The firearm that Cain used to shoot him proves to be one thing of a….nicely, smoking gun when police reveal that they’ve found new forensic proof on the weapon. However as Cain and Will anxiously talk about the matter, little do they realise that their actions are being noticed by present newcomer DI Malone. Afterward within the week, Will is pressured to bury his unease when he’s questioned by each PC Swirling and DI Malone. Brace your self for contemporary revelations when the explanation why Will fears Malone, who might be secretly on the mistaken facet of the legislation…

Victoria’s demons

Will Victoria ever have the ability to transfer on from her horrendous rape ordeal? It’s the query we’ll quickly be asking ourselves once more when Wendy crosses a boundary by referring to herself as Harry’s “nana”. Vic tries to bury her considerations by permitting Wendy to babysit, in order that she will spend a while with Luke. However when issues get steamy between her and Luke, Victoria finds herself being viscerally reminded of Lee and pulls away. Is previous trauma set to influence on her potential to discover future happiness?

In different information…

Billy gets a job supply when Chas says he can work on the scrapyard to cowl for Aaron. Plus Liam wants some enlightening when it comes to the offence he’s brought on by shopping for Leyla gymnasium membership for her birthday…

Go to our devoted Emmerale web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers.