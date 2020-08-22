5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Will Nate agree to Jamie’s phrases? And Mandy learns the truth

We’re again for one other week in Emmerdale and Nate has a call to make that might have devastating penalties for Jamie.

In the meantime, Mandy learns a surprising truth that leaves her shocked and offended – however what did she uncover?

Right here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale this week for the 24th-28th August 2020.

Nate comes to a decision

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) obtained a shock final week when he discovered through Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) that Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) was the one who hit Moria Barton (Natalie J.Robb) and left the scene of the crime. For Jamie, the timing couldn’t have been worse as he had simply obtained some respiratory area from Andrea’s (Anna Nightingale) blackmail plot and so he did all he may consider to get himself out of it – bribing Nate with the provide of his job again.

However this week evidently Nate is ready to flip him down. As Jamie and Belle go public with their relationship, one thing that doesn’t go down properly with many in the village, Nate tells Belle what Jamie has accomplished and he or she is livid that he has resorted to blackmail himself. However Jamie stresses to Belle how necessary it’s that Nate stays quiet and asks her if she would have the ability to discuss to him and persuade him to hold the secret to himself. However even when Belle agrees, will she achieve success?

Mandy learns the truth about Paul

When Vinny (Bradley Johnson) means that Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) nonetheless has emotions for Paul Ashdown (Reece Dinsdale), she is fast to shut him down. However Paul isn’t to be deterred from his objective and when Vinny tells him that he has emotions for Liv Flaherty (Isobel Victoria Steele), he sees this as the excellent alternative to put the next part of his plan into motion.

He tells Mandy that he desires to play matchmaker and arranges a dinner date between Vinny and Liv. Sadly, he quickly tells Mandy that Liv has cancelled and somewhat than having the meal go to waste, he and Mandy find yourself sitting down to get pleasure from the diner collectively. Mandy is livid that Liv cancelled on her son and when the two stumble upon one another, she wastes no time in giving her a chunk of her thoughts. However what Liv tells Mandy in return leaves her shocked. What has Mandy heard, and what is going to she do with the info?

What’s next for Daybreak for Harriet?

Count on to see extra of the fallout from the dramatic and surprising dying of DI Malone next week as each Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Daybreak Taylor (Olivia Bromley) get used to their new regular of residing with a killer secret.

Teasing what comes next after Daybreak killed Malone, Bromley has stated that she and Harriet ought to be “very nervous” as the police start wanting into the disappearance – one thing that’s of actual concern to Daybreak as she reported him for misconduct shortly earlier than he was killed. Together with his physique buried down at the church and each girls now residing life on the edge in the wake of what occurred, how lengthy will they have the ability to hold their secret from these they care about?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

It’s time for Tracy to have her 12-week scan in the wake of her being pregnant and her thoughts quickly turns to the future and Nate’s want to discover himself safe work. When he tells her he has his job again at Wylies, she is happy. However later she grows involved when she notices pressure between Jamie and Belle…

Unhappy information reaches the dales this week as Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) leans that Annie (Sheila Mercier – who sadly handed away late final 12 months) has died. Whereas Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) tries to assist her, he and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) make plans to set issues proper between her and Luke Posner (Max Parker). However will their meddling backfire?

