5 Fascinating Things To Know About Stanley Tucci

In 2012, Simon & Schuster launched The Tucci Cookbook, Stanley Tucci’s personal unveiling of greater than 200 recipes for Italian meals which have existed in his family for years. He would comply with that up in 2014 with yet one more e book referred to as The Tucci Desk: Cooking with Household and Pals, which is an providing of extra progressive culinary specialties that he has developed in his own residence by combining the traditions of his personal heritage with that of his co-author: his spouse, Felicity Blunt. If you don’t acknowledge who she is, you might have most likely, not less than, heard of her sister.