5 featured video games of July in a top releases of the month with other interesting releases

In the coming weeks, the new Resident Evil series will also premiere on Netflix.

What a joy it is to launch a new month knowing that video game stores are preparing to receive new releases, ideal for these holiday weeks, and although in July 2022 there are not a large number of releases, we do have a few that are worth following. close.

Like every month in 3DGames We bring you our special top releases in which we talk about some of the games that keep us up at night right now, without missing the opportunity to mention other releases that might interest you. What news do we have in July? To start the launch two sports games such as F1 22 and Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, which will undoubtedly delight fans of rackets and racing cars.

Horror, sports, role-playing, action and adventure among the featured games of JulyIf yours are the japanese role-playing adventures then you also have reasons to be excited, since in addition to the highly anticipated Xenoblade Chronicles 3, in July the equally anticipated Digimon Survive arrives in stores after more than one delay. Another very attractive proposal to enjoy at home in these weeks is the one proposed by Stray, “the cat game”, which gives us the opportunity to get into the skin of a feline to explore cyberpunk-style scenarios.

To all this is added the premiere of a new Resident Evil series on Netflix that leaves aside 3D animation in favor of real action. Then we leave you with the featured releases of the month, but not before reminding you that you can also take a look at our special featured video game releases for the remainder of the year.

Featured Video Game Releases in July

Gamedec (Switch) – July 1



F1 2022 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox) – 1 de julio



Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – 7 de julio



Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – 8 de julio



MADiSON (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – 8 de julio



F.I.S.T.:Forged In Shadow Torch (Switch) – 12 de julio



Rune Factory 5 (PC) – July 13th



Eyes in the Dark (PC) – 14 de julio



Loopmancer (PC) – 14th July



As Dusk Falls (PC, Xbox) – 19 de julio



Endling – Extinction is Forever (PC, PS4, XOne) – 19 de julio



Stray (PC, PlayStation) – 19 de julio



Hell Pie (PC, PlayStation, Xbox y Switch) – 21 de julio



Wayward Strand (PC, Switch) – 21 de julio



Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (PC, PS4, XOne, Switch) – 22 de julio



LIVE A LIVE (Switch) – 22 de julio



Immortality (PC) – 26 de julio



Bear and Breakfast (PC) – 28 de julio



Sweet Transit (PC) – 28 de julio



Digimon Survive (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – 29 de julio



Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) – 29 de julio

