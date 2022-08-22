5 foods that accelerate aging and reduce life expectancy

More and more research links ultra-processed foods to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease (Getty Images)

All over the world, the consumption of fresh foods decreases while that of ultra-processedthat contain little or no whole foods and often include flavourings, dyes, emulsifiers and other additivesand they are nutritionally poor .

Various investigations have associated these products with serious diseases such as hypertension, obesity, depression, type 2 diabetes, and various types of cancerwhich are often related to the age and linked to oxidative stress, inflammation and cellular aging.

A historical study of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the United States conducted in 2019 evaluated the feeding of two groups of participants with “equally pleasant” diets that coincided in calories, sugar, fat, fiber and macronutrients. The only difference was that one group ate ultra-processed foods and the other unprocessed foods.

They are more and more research that links ultra-processed foods (UPF, for its acronym in English) with obesity, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. A 2022 study from the University of Navarra discovered that the UPF they cause the body to age faster and increase the risk of mortality from all causes.

Ultra-processed foods are associated with the development of metabolic diseases and, also, with cognitive deterioration (Gettyimages)

The researchers of the University of Michigan, USA, who created a Health Nutritional Index in 2021 they discovered that each hot dog or sausage sandwich What a person eats takes a staggering 36 minutes off their healthy life expectancy .

Los refreshments shorten life by 12 minutes bacon or bacon in six minutes and every double cheeseburger that is devoured cuts just under 9 minutes. The investigation also revealed that even one serving of cheese eaten can take more than a minute off a healthy life.

But, before you get rid of your weekend ration, It’s not all bad news: The index also showed that it’s possible to add minutes to our healthy life expectancy by eating better food. For example, it was shown that each banana adds 13 and a half minutes to life, like a piece of baked salmon.

Consuming foods such as nuts, legumes, shellfish, fruits and non-starchy vegetables, on the other hand, have positive health effects (Getty Images)



At this point, we sense that, of course, hot dogs should not be the mainstay of our diet, but I’m sure eating one once in a while won’t hurt. No, eating a single hot dog isn’t necessarily going to take 36 minutes off your life in real time, but most experts agree that the category they fall under – UPFs – is bad news for our health.

That’s why, if what you are looking for is to lead a healthier and a little longer life, here is some foods with which we must be careful . But fear not, scientists also reveal what they are some of the equally delicious alternatives that we can incorporate into our diet.

1. Hot dogs (hot dogs, hot dogs or sandwich sausages)

A healthy alternative to replace them are homemade veggie burgers (Getty Images)

Unfortunately, these ultra-processed foods top the list of study diet villains, as they are said to each serving subtracts 36 minutes from a healthy life.

A healthy alternative to replace them are homemade veggie burgers. The study also showed that the shellfish It has benefits for longevity, since adds five minutes to healthy life expectancy per serving, so you might consider swapping a hot dog for barbecued fish or shrimp.

2. Bacon

A 2022 study from the University of Navarra found that ultra-processed foods make the body age faster (Getty Images)

Bad news for lovers of bacon. Cured meats ranked second on the list of foods to avoid of the study, since it is said that one serving costs 26 minutes of healthy life expectancy (considering both nutrition and carbon footprint).

A study from University of Oxford in 2019 found that eating processed red meat just once a day increases the risk of bowel cancer by a fifth. To replace it, an important role is played by these plant-based foods: porcini or shiitake mushrooms gently fried they can be a surprisingly meaty alternative to bacon.

3. Cheeseburgers

Beef or pork patties can be replaced with fish or vegetarian medallions (Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, research shows that cheeseburgers are not good for your health. In fact, each double cheeseburger costs 8.8 minutes of healthy life expectancy.

The good news is that small, sustainable dietary changes they can have a great impact on both individual health and the environment, So if you’re a meat eater, consider substituting just a small proportion of your daily calories for fish, nuts, fruits and vegetables.

The Salmon scored highly for longevity, with each serving adding 13.5 minutes to life, but the researchers noted that it doesn’t score quite as well in terms of environmental impact.

4. Soft drinks

No one wants to be told to swap their can of soda for green tea, but given its obvious health benefits, it’s worth considering (Getty Images)

Surprise, soft drinks are also not good for your health. In addition to subtracting 12.4 years from a healthy life, according to the study of University of Michigan, Other research related its excessive consumption with an increased risk of bowel cancer, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

No one wants to be told to trade in their soda can for a green tea, but given its obvious health benefits (it’s rich in polyphenols, which protect against heart disease), it’s worth considering.

Another study revealed that Old English breakfast tea can cut dementia risk in half, so put down the can and put on the kettle.

5. Snacks and packaged breads

Eating nuts as a snack has well-documented health benefits, from reducing the risk of heart disease and obesity to promoting healthy cognitive function (Getty Images)

The Health Nutritional Index from the University of Michigan relates the sweet bakery products and the quick bread and bakery products con modest reductions in healthy life expectancy, and a serving of nuts con un substantial increase of 26 minutes, so this change should be a no-brainer.

consumption of dried fruit as a snack has well-documented health benefits, from reducing the risk of heart disease and obesity to promoting healthy cognitive function.

