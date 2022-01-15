5 free games for PC and consoles this weekend, including tennis, a roguelike and a Star Wars adventure

PUBG: Battlegrounds debuts this week in free-to-play, ushering in a new era of battle-royale.

We hit the halfway point of January with several major releases on PC, God of War and Monster Hunter: Rise, and with an eye toward what’s to come shortly with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In addition, the week ends with the free-to-play of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, as well as several free games to try or download these days. Like every Friday, here is a summary with the highlights.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

If space-themed adventures are your thing, this weekend may be yours. First with the Epic Games Store, which offers a complete empire-building video game for free download where you can take control of the cosmos thanks to diplomacy, espionage, technological advances and much more.

Type: Free-to-play release

This week also coincides with the successful, if criticized, release of PUBG: Battlegrounds in a free-to-play format. With this, its authors seek to expand their audience base, so if you haven’t given battle-royale a chance yet, it may be a good time to do so now. Let us know in the comments!

Type: Limited Time Trial

To another galaxy, this one further away, we have to travel Star Wars: Squadrons, one of the latest approaches to the universe devised by George Lucas more than 40 years ago where we can master the art of piloting starfighters of the New Republic and the Empire. Free for your enjoyment with Xbox Live Gold this weekend.

Type: Limited Time Trial

The news of the racket sport is marked on whether or not Novak Djokovic will be able to play the Australian Open, but in the meantime, you can play a few games of Tennis World Tour 2 this weekend with the Free Game Days, and show if you you are also able to be number one on the track in a multiplayer proposition.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Step into the boots of the late William Mason and descend into the bleak, gritty world of Purgatory in a fast-paced, cover-based shooter that you can discover for yourself at no additional cost during Xbox Free Play Days. “The Wild West had never been so dark,” promise those responsible.

Do you want more free games?

Prime Gaming, Xbox Live, PS Plus, Stadia Pro

If all these adventures are not enough for you, at 3DJuegos we also review all the free games in January for PC, PlayStation and Xbox subscribers, as well as Google’s Stadia Pro service. Don’t forget to take a look.

