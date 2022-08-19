5 free games for PC and consoles to enjoy this weekend while waiting for Gamescom 2022

Shooting, action-cooperative of the craziest and much more: a review of what to play these days at zero cost.

The celebration of QuakeCon marks this weekend where many also have their sights set on what Gamescom 2022 can give of itself. But before, like every Friday, it is time to take a look at what proposals we can enjoy without paying a single coin these days. We find a classic of the Doom saga, and also a shooter that goes to free-to-play and a crazy cooperative.

Type: Free-to-play release

This week we have a new video game that makes the leap to free-to-play. After a traditional premiere, BATTALION: Legacy is open to all Steam users looking for recruits willing to participate in their battles of World War II. It does so by proposing a warlike FPS with the essence of the classic shooter of the genre.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

We didn’t have the Epic Games Store for this week, but it had a surprise in store: none other than Doom 64, the revised PC version of this mythical Nintendo 64 shooter. It’s a very appropriate gift, considering that this weekend Every week the classic QuakeCon takes place with news from its editors.

Type: Limited Time Trial

The XBL Gold Free Play Days are also not missing this week. There are three of them, the first one we are talking about is Just Die Already, a chaotic open world adventure to enjoy with friends that tries to answer the following question: how will you survive in a world that is dying to see you beat it? From the creators of Goat Simulator.

Type: Limited Time Trial

People Can Fly challenges us to discover the brutal action and deep character customization of Outriders this weekend within XBL Gold Free Play Days. The video game continues its course with a proposal of action, shooting and survival on a hostile planet that can be enjoyed cooperatively for three.

Type: Limited Time Trial

We are at QuakeCon, a celebration for Bethesda and its development teams, and that includes being able to enter ESO for free. Players will be able to explore the ever-growing world of Tamriel through August 29 on PC/Mac (excluding Steam), Xbox (Xbox Live Gold subscription required), PlayStation, and Stadia.

