5 free games for PC and consoles with which to take advantage of the weekend between video games

As usual in the industry, we have several options to invest time in different digital adventures.

The weekend It is the perfect opportunity to carry out various plans. This also includes the time we spend on video games, as these digital adventures make time fly by. If you are still looking for that little jewel with which to have fun during the next few days, from 3DJuegos we remind you of some titles that we can easily access through PC and consoles.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Following his usual pattern, Epic Games Store once again gives us a most entertaining gift: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. Taking the essence of the classic adventures of platforms, this title will test our skills in the genre with all kinds of obstacles. So now we can get ready to run and jump.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Those who are passionate about the fight and the franchise of Naruto are in luck, since the games of the Xbox Free Play Days include Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. The title will be available until next Sunday for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold y Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but it’s enough time to exchange a few blows with really well-known anime characters.

Type: Limited Time Trial



Minimalism is not always synonymous with simplicity. This is shown by Bad North and its brutal crusade against the vikings. subscribers of Xbox Live Gold y Xbox Game Pass Ultimate They have a dangerous mission ahead of them: stop the advance of the Viking conquest towards our island and prevent more bloodshed.

Type: Limited Time Trial



The Xbox Free Play Days initiative gives us the opportunity to learn a deep story during this weekend. Greak: Memories of Azur is a Mexican game that takes us on the adventure of three brothers with a dangerous road ahead of them. To prevent a deadly invasion, we will have to fight enemies and solve puzzles throughout an artistically careful experience.

Type: Limited Time Trial

If you have been around for a long time, it is very likely that you know the franchise of Go Sims. Your fourth installment arrives for free at Steam only during the weekend, so we have a few days to explore some of the possibilities offered by this title. Create a family, find love, be the most popular sim in the neighborhood or focus on your professional career. Either way, live a new life.

free games for everyone Prime Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus



And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we also have the option of exploring the various subscriptions What’s in the world of video games. In this sense, and with a newly released February, we have several titles to spend a few hours on. Xbox Game Pass has started to introduce the first 10 games of the month, PS Plus does the same with 4 free titles for subscribers and Prime Gaming incorporates 5 deliveries at your service.

