5 free games for PC, PlayStation and Xbox: this weekend we have strategy, action-shooter and more

From Age of Empires IV to Destiny 2 expansions, a review of what to play without paying an extra euro these days.

We begin to leave Gamescom 2022 behind us, which has brought us the return of Dead Island 2 and a large number of announcements to closely examine these days. We also say goodbye to a week where PlayStation has raised the price of PS5, a historic decision that opens an uncertain scenario for the future of the industry in troubled times also economically. But let’s leave all this and talk about what we like the most at this time of Friday, free video games. This time we have five proposals, with strategy, action and a bit of dungeons.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Age of Empires IV Free Game Week on Steam. The real-time strategy video game is heading towards its first anniversary with its sights set on new updates, but also on new kings who want to forge their own empires in the fourth installment of a saga that is much loved by PC gamers.

Type: Limited Time Trial

For those who prefer a solo adventure we have Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a side-moving metroidvania-style action/exploration RPG by Koji Igarashi. The video game received a lot of praise at the time among Castlevania fans, and invites us to fight in a castle full of demons.

Type: Try its expansions for free

The Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen expansions will be available for free on all platforms this week only, as Bungie looks to celebrate the future of Destiny 2 after launch. on the Epic Games Store and the presentation of a new expansion, Eclipse.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Epic Games Store continues its commitment to independent games in its weekly gifts, although next Thursday a triple-A is already promised, and invites us to get Ring of Pain, a turn-based roguelike with card elements where you can dive into circular areas randomly generated games full of danger and rewards.

Type: Limited Time Trial

We are at QuakeCon, a celebration for Bethesda and its development teams, and that includes being able to enter ESO for free. Players will be able to explore the ever-growing world of Tamriel through August 29 on PC/Mac (excluding Steam), Xbox (Xbox Live Gold subscription required), PlayStation, and Stadia.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox GamePass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or Game Pass.

More about: Free games.