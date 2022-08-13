5 free games to download this weekend: action, a free-to-play bet from Epic Games and more

Rumbleverse is the new multiplayer video game published by Epic Games, will it become another mass success?

We continue to subtract days from the calendar and with our eyes on the ever closer GamesCom 2022 we take a look at some of the free video games for this weekend. This time we have the premiere of a free-to-play bet from Epic Games, but also a new gift from the Fortnite parent store and several titles available to try within the XBL Gold Free Play Days.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

From the Epic Games Store they continue betting on experiences to enjoy cooperatively for their usual free games every Thursday. This one in particular is quite successful on PC, and invites users to travel through a war-torn United States of the future dishing out comics in a campaign rich in length.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Free Game Days continues on Xbox Live Gold and this time they have among their offer Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, an action RPG set in a fantasy world where elements of cities, fast-paced combat and a revealing history of the background of several are combined. of the franchise characters.

Type: Free-to-play release

After the success of Fortnite, Epic Games bought the creators of Rocket League and Fall Guys, two other great successes in the multiplayer arena, but that does not mean that they do not continue to look for partnerships that can become true phenomena. This is the case of Rumbleverse, a fighting battle royale with up to 40 players.

Type: Limited Time Trial

In less than two weeks we will receive Saints Row, the reboot of a hooligan action saga that has accompanied us with several deliveries over the years, its third video game being perhaps the one that received the most acclaim. It’s now free for your enjoyment this weekend with XBL Gold: Saints Row The Third Remastered.

Type: Limited Time Trial

The third and last of the titles available with the Free Play Days is Space Crew: Legendary Edition, a legendarily challenging simulation, strategy and survival game for a single player where you face aliens, armies of androids and, ultimately, defend the Earth from any threat in space.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox GamePass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option to explore the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or Game Pass.

